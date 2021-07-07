During Independence weekend, I gave some though to the question: “Why am I thankful?” I start with the wonderment of God and that he was willing to redeem me…to die on the cross that in all my imperfections I could have a relationship with Him. I am thankful to be a Christian.
God could have placed me in a country ruled by a dictator; a country without freedom. He could have placed me in a nation where my class would determine my work or career path, my education, and where my residence would be. But he didn’t. I can be anything I want to be, study whatever I want to, and live wherever I choose for I have the freedom to work and strive for goals that I set…not those based on class or the dictates of government.
I thank God I am an American.
I live in a place and a time where the police are not Gestapo but where they serve and protect. I live in a place and time where numerous men and women serve and give of their time in fire companies and ambulance corps. Where countless others serve churches, synagogues and civic organizations as volunteers to contribute to society and serve those in need. I do not have to fear the military. Rather, men and women serve in our armed forces to secure my freedoms guaranteed to me by the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.
I thank God I am an American.
I live in a place and time where my faith is entirely up to me; not in a country where I am forced into a particular faith or face severe consequences. I live in a country where my faith can be whatever I choose, even none at all. I thank God for the abundance that is evident in countless ways. I pray you are too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.