Psalm 103:1-2 reads, “Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not His benefits…”
This Thanksgiving 2021 should be a great time for us to recall and to thank God for His many benefits that He gives to His precious children. Some call this “David’s Hallelujah Chorus.” He is awestruck with God’s blessings and identifies them. Today I would like to highlight three.
First, when we live in a right relationship and fellowship with God life is full of meaning and purpose. It is a life full of counting our blessings instead of our burdens. This is a prayer of praise unto God with no request. David is looking around his life, counting his blessings instead of complaining about his burdens. He realized how good God was to him yet so undeserving. It is not something he did at the Temple or during religious ceremonies. He states in Psalms 34:1, “I will praise the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be on my lips.”
Secondly, live lived in relationship to God is whole and healthy! God’s people are a “fully forgiven people.” David states in Psalm 103:3, “Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases?” David understands that God forgives His children of their sins and when he does so they are “gone, forgiven, remembered no more”. In Psalm 103:10-12 David contextually is talking to his soul and is telling his soul that God heals all the diseases of the soul such as fear, doubt, anger, lust, hate, jealousy, pride and greed and other sins. God alone can heal the soul.
Thirdly, let us remember, life lived in a relationship to God is meaningful and full of purpose. David states in verse four, “Who redeemeth thy life from destruction.” Our individual lives do count! They are not lived in vain. They have eternal significance!
In closing, let us always strive to have grateful hearts. Today I am asking our Lord to bless your Thanksgiving and your loved ones. Jesus loves each of us and proved it when He died on Calvary’s cross for our sins. John 3:16
