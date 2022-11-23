Thanksgiving leftovers are just as good the next day or a couple of days later. Even Thanksgiving eve folks are looking in the fridge or under the covered dishes for a bite. I used to make individual platters, consisting of each food to be heated in the microwave, carried to work or sent home with someone. Check out that elderly neighbor or shut-in or just someone living alone and deliver a plate. I have a friend that prepares Thanksgiving dinner, and her husband delivers about mid-day to a couple of dozens of very grateful families. She and her daughter do the cooking and pack the individual trays to go out. When finished, her family sits down together and gives thanks for the ability to share and be a bright spot in someone’s Holiday.
As children we loved cranberry sauce and the cranberry berries in juice. Mom would refrigerate the leftovers wrapped in Saran Wrap. Later we’d slip to the refrigerator, lift the Saran up, stick our fingers in, grab some with our bare fingers, and drip across that kitchen floor! Soon mom came in and asked us to come out and show her hands — but they were clean — she saw red stains on our shirts, so we had to sit at the table and eat the rest of it!
Now to the leftovers. Let’s get started with
TURKEY CARCASS SOUP
Put parts of the turkey carcass in a large Dutch oven with 8 cups of turkey or chicken broth, 1 head of garlic, halved, 2 bay leaves and 2 sprigs of thyme (cut carcass to fit in the pot and add enough water to cover only by an inch). Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 40 minutes.
Remove the carcass and add 2 cups dry diced turkey meat, 2 cups frozen corn, 2 cups frozen green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces, salt and pepper to taste and 1 cup small dry pasta. Cover and cook for another 15 minutes.
I usually add 1/2 cup chopped celery and 1/2 cup diced onions.
TURKEY POT PIE
2 tablespoons butter, 1 onion, chopped, 2 stalks celery, chopped, 3 carrots, chopped, 4 tablespoons flour, 4 cups chicken or turkey stock, 2 potatoes, peeled and diced, 2 cups shredded turkey, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed, 1 prepared pie crust, 1 egg, lightly beaten. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Melt butter in a saucepan and cook chopped onion until tender. Stir in celery and carrots and cook for two minutes. Stir in flour and cook for two more minutes. Add chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add potatoes and simmer until tender. Stir in turkey, parsley and peas.
Pour mixture into the casserole. Top with pie crust and brush with egg. Bake for 30 minutes until the crust is golden.
DEEP FRIED GREEN BEANS
Toss 1 pound leftover cooked or raw green beans with 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1 cup buttermilk. Soak for 15 minutes. Season 1 cup cornmeal with salt and cayenne. Dredge the green beans in the cornmeal, then deep-fry in two inches of 375 vegetable oil until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
THANKSGIVING LEFTOVER HAND PIES
One 14.1-ounce package store-bought pie crust, all-purpose flour, for dusting, 1/4 cup leftover mashed sweet potatoes, 1/2 cup leftover stuffing, 1/2 cup diced leftover roasted turkey, 1/4 cup leftover cranberry sauce, plus more for dipping, 1 large egg, 1 teaspoon whole milk, leftover gravy, for dipping. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Roll out the pie crusts with a rolling pin on a lightly floured surface to 1/8 inch thick. Cut out rounds of dough with a 4 1/2-inch round biscuit cutter and transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Gather and reroll the scraps if necessary; you should have a total of 12 rounds.
Spread 1 teaspoon sweet potato in an even layer over half of each round, leaving a 1/4-inch border around the edge. Top each with 2 teaspoons stuffing, then 2 teaspoons turkey, and finally 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce. (You may redistribute some of the filling among the rounds so all the piles are even.)
Whisk together the egg and milk in a small bowl to make an egg wash. Brush the egg wash around the edges of each dough round. Fold over each dough round to cover the filling, creating 12 half-moon shapes. With your fingers, press the edges together to seal, and then press with a fork to seal securely.
Brush the top of each hand pie with the remaining egg wash. Make three small slits with a small paring knife on the top of each pie to let the steam escape. Bake until the dough is cooked through and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve warm with extra cranberry sauce and gravy on the side for dipping.
Sandwiches are extremely popular for leftovers because there’s usually so much turkey or ham! What makes these simple and easy is because you already have the major ingredients. A popular one in my family is the turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce sub. Grab a bag of your favorite sub rolls or buns and use your leftover turkey dinner dishes. The ingredients you need are mayonnaise, slices of roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salt and pepper to taste. Using a 9-inch to a 20-inch sub roll, lay sub roll open and smear with mayonnaise. On top of the mayo place thin slices of turkey — as much as you like. Try shredding the turkey so it looks like shredded beef or pork. On top of the turkey place leftover stuffing and on top of the stuffing place cranberry sauce. Put as much of the fillings that you want. Roll the sandwich together and serve immediately. This sub does not need to be warm and taste better cold.
LEFTOVER TURKEY AND STUFFING
REUBENS
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, 8 slices rye bread, 4 tablespoons Russian dressing, 8 slices Swiss cheese, 2 cups leftover stuffing, warmed slightly, 2 cups sauerkraut, 1 pound leftover thinly sliced turkey, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Position a rack about four inches from the broiler heat source and preheat. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Spread some butter on one side of each slice of bread. Place four pieces, buttered side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Spread some of the Russian dressing on the sides facing up. Top each with a slice of cheese and evenly crumble some of the stuffing over the cheese. Top each with some sauerkraut, turkey and then the remaining cheese on top. Put the open-faced sandwiches under the broiler and cook until the cheese melts, about two minutes.
Remove the baking sheet from the broiler. Spread the rest of the dressing on the uncovered side of the four remaining bread slices, place on top melted cheese and push down, buttered side up to finish the sandwiches. Return to the broiler and toast sandwich, carefully turning once so both sides get nice and golden brown, about two minutes total, serve hot.
Also, get creative with that turkey. Get yourself some different kinds of bread like sourdough or sunflower bread. Just because it’s a sandwich doesn’t mean it has to be boring.
GRILLED TURKEY SANDWICH
3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup basil pesto, 4 to 6 slices crusty Italian bread or sourdough, 1/4 cup butter or margarine, 8 or so slices of your baked turkey, sliced tomatoes, whatever cheese you like such as provolone cheese or sliced mozzarella.
In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise and pesto. Spread one side of each bread slice with butter. Turn bread slices butter sides down; spread other sides with 1 tablespoon pesto mixture each. Top bread slices with turkey, artichokes, tomatoes and cheese. Top with remaining bread slices, butter sides up.
In a sandwich grill or 12-inch skillet, cook sandwiches over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, turning once, until bread is toasted, and cheese is melted.
THANKSGIVING LEFTOVER NACHOS
1 cup sour cream, 1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile in adobo, plus more sauce for serving, 10 cups tortilla chips, 2 cups shredded leftover turkey meat, 3 cups shredded cheddar, 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, 2 cups thinly sliced leftover cooked Brussels sprouts, 1 1/2 cups leftover cubed roasted butternut squash, 1 cup packaged french-fried onions, 1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves or parsley leaves, 1/2 cup sliced black olives, 1/4 cup chopped pickled jalapeños.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Stir the sour cream and chipotle chile together in a small bowl. Cover with plastic wraps and refrigerate. Scatter half the chips on a rimmed baking sheet. Top with one-third of the turkey, cheeses, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash and fried onions. Scatter the remaining chips on top followed by the remaining two-thirds of turkey, cheeses, Brussels sprouts and fried onions. Bake until the cheeses are melted and bubbly, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Drizzle the nachos with chipotle sour cream and extra adobo sauce. Garnish with cilantro, black olives, and jalapenos.
Most Thanksgiving leftovers will stay fresh and tasty for at least a few days in the refrigerator and a month or more in the freezer. Refrigerate leftover Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, gravy and other cooked side dishes within two hours of serving. It’s okay to place warm food in the refrigerator. There are many ways to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers, and each family usually has their own chosen ones.
I’d like to wish everyone a safe, happy and healthy Thanksgiving! Please take the time to check on your shut-in or elderly neighbors as they might not be as fortunate as others. There is nothing that puts a smile on someone’s face like a nice big plate of food! As you sit down together at the Thanksgiving dinner table give thanks for all that we have — no matter how little or much — give thanks to those serving our country at home and abroad — give thanks for those working today from first responders such as dispatchers, fire, police, electric company, medical and anyone working today so others can be home — and bless the hands who prepared this meal. See you next week as we enter December and some amazing Christmas cookie recipes. God bless you all!
