Thanksgiving leftovers
Thanksgiving leftovers are just as good the next day or a couple of days later. Even Thanksgiving eve folks are looking in the fridge or under the covered dishes for a bite. I used to make individual platters, consisting of each food to be heated in the microwave, carried to work or sent home with someone. Check out that elderly neighbor or shut-in or just someone living alone and deliver a plate. I have a friend that prepares Thanksgiving dinner, and her husband delivers about mid-day to a couple of dozens of very grateful families. She and her daughter do the cooking and pack the individual trays to go out. When finished, her family sits down together and gives thanks for the ability to share and be a bright spot in someone’s Holiday.

