The day is here, when you are reading this last-minute store runs will be made, guests will either be canceling or asking what they can bring. The kitchen will be the place to be for any pets as all the smells fill the air with turkey, cinnamon, stuffing and all the great aromas of a holiday dinner. Although the weather here on Delmarva hasn’t felt much like mid or late fall, Thanksgiving is here. After dinner, there is usually days worth of leftovers, so today we will explore some unique ways to make them into their own dishes
Let’s get started with TURKEY CARCASS SOUP. Put parts of the turkey carcass in a large pot with 8 cups of turkey or chicken broth, 1 head of garlic, halved, 2 bay leaves. and 2 sprigs of thyme, in a large Dutch oven (cut carcass to fit in the pot and add enough water to cover only by an inch. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 40 minutes. Remove the carcass and add 2 cups dry diced turkey meat, 2 cups frozen corn, 2 cups frozen green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces, salt and pepper to taste and 1 cup small dry pasta. Cover and cook for another 15 minutes. I usually add 1/2 cup chopped celery and 1/2 cup diced onions.
Sandwiches are extremely popular for leftovers because there’s usually so much turkey or ham! What makes these simple and easy is because you already have the major ingredients. A popular one in my family is the turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce sub. Grab a bag of your favorite sub rolls or buns and use your leftover turkey dinner dishes. The ingredients you need are mayonnaise, slices of roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salt and pepper to taste. Using a 9-inch to a 20-inch sub roll, lay the sub roll open and smear with mayonnaise. On top of the mayo place thin slices of turkey, as much as you like. Try shredding the turkey so it looks like shredded beef or pork. On top of the turkey place leftover stuffing and on top of the stuffing place cranberry sauce. Put as much of the fillings that you want. Roll the sandwich together and serve immediately. This sub does not need to be warm and tastes better cold.
Also, get creative with that turkey! Get yourself some different kinds of bread like sourdough or sunflower bread. Just because it’s a sandwich doesn’t mean it has to be boring. GRILLED TURKEY SANDWICH. You’ll need ¾ cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup basil pesto, 4-6 slices crusty Italian bread or sourdough,1/4 cup butter or margarine, 8 or so slices of your baked turkey, sliced tomatoes, whatever cheese you like such as provolone cheese or sliced mozzarella. In small bowl, mix mayonnaise and pesto. Spread one side of each bread slice with butter. Turn bread slices butter sides down; spread other sides with 1 tablespoon pesto mixture each. Top eight bread slices with turkey, artichokes, tomatoes and cheese. Top with remaining bread slices, butter sides up. In sandwich grill or 12-inch skillet, cook sandwiches over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes, turning once, until bread is toasted, and cheese is melted.
TURKEY POT PIE. For this recipe you’ll need 2 tablespoons butter, 1 onion, chopped, 2 stalks celery, chopped, 3 carrots chopped, 4 tablespoons flour, 4 cups chicken or turkey stock, 2 potatoes, peeled and diced, 2 cups shredded turkey, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley,1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed,1 prepared pie crust,1 egg, lightly beaten. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in saucepan and cook chopped onion until tender. Stir in celery and carrots and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Add chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add potatoes and simmer until tender. Stir in turkey, parsley and peas. Pour mixture into casserole. Top with pie crust and brush with egg. Bake for 30 minutes until crust is golden.
Most Thanksgiving leftovers will stay fresh and tasty for at least a few days in the refrigerator and a month or more in the freezer. Refrigerate leftover Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, gravy and other cooked side dishes within two hours of serving. It’s okay to place warm food in the refrigerator. There are many ways to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers and each family usually has their own chosen ones.
I’d like to wish everyone a safe, happy and healthy Thanksgiving! Please take the time to check on your shut in or elderly neighbors as they might not be as fortunate as others. There is nothing that puts a smile on someone’s face like a nice big plate of food! See you next week as we enter December and those amazing Christmas cookie recipes.
