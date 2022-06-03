America has again been devastated by a mass shooting, this time little kids in a classroom in Texas. Everyone is looking for someone to blame. Spineless Democrats blame spineless Republicans in a well rehearsed public performance with the same script, the same actors and the same empty ending. Lots of fingers are being pointed at the reaction of law enforcement which may have been seriously inadequate, yet if even one child had been killed it still would have been inadequate. The media will distract us for a while with interviews, videos, accusations, and investigations. Experts will offer opinions while officials weave, dodge, spin, beat their chests and lie. The insatiable public hunger for anger will enjoy a massive feast for another week or so and then … nothing, business as usual.
This is the way we seem to relate to gun violence, after the fact we ask, who did this or didn’t do that sooner or better? I have a different take on the cause of gun violence. I look in the mirror and I see the culprit looking back at me, because I’m not part of the solution; so I must be part of the problem. The problem to me is not guns, the problem is that our culture sees guns as the answer to problems or situations. Think for a minute about the number of gun deaths you have seen in the last month onTV shows, movies, video games, news, social media? We imagine these events are not real, so they must be harmless. I am not a psychologist, but I like to think I have some common sense. This constant repetition of humans solving crimes, committing crimes, protecting people, relieving distress or proving themselves by shooting other humans must have an effect. And every time, in every scene, we accept the bullet-filled solution as valid and appropriate, and most significantly, as the only option.
Maybe this phenomenon is too obvious to show up on our collective social radar as problematic. It doesn’t cause most of us to go out and shoot people to relieve our troubles, so why would it do that to anyone? I can’t say “why,” but I have to think in some way it does. So what is the recourse for damage done by such an incredibly widespread and popular theme in entertainment? The demise of cigarette smoking can serve as a model. From the ’30s to the ’60s cigarette smoking was portrayed on the silver screen as the “cool” thing to do. Fifty years after a campaign initiated by public health officials, we have reduced this dangerous behavior by two-thirds. This is an example we can work from.
Ultimately it is the American people who must decide if guns are the problem or the answer? And when they make that decision, we will move forward as a culture either believing in the rule of law, or in the arbitrary justice of the vigilante. The definition of insanity is making the same mistake over and over and expecting different results each time. As both a teacher and a gun owner I cannot imagine more guns are the answer to a problem with guns. This mentality is the local equivalent of mutually assured (nuclear) destruction. “Never trust your neighbor” will certainly bring the kind of cooperation and community spirit called for in scripture home to roost. I can’t help picturing a Texas bar at midnight with everyone packing a sidearm hearing someone stammer “who forgot the grenades”?
Sometimes we never find out what the question/problem was that tormented mass murderers. What we do know is that the person who shoots random strangers thinks that guns are part of the answer to their problem. And that thinking is not random, it is a perception that, consciously or not, our society projects. The NRA’s response to the Parkland shooting is a particularly poignant example. Use people with guns to protect people from people with guns. “Guns are the answer.” This answer works for the NRA because the biggest part of financial support for the organization comes from gun manufacturers and sellers (as opposed to members). When profit is more important than people, you counter unrestricted guns with more guns and what happens? You sell more guns … and more people get shot.
Mass murders like the one in Uvalde, Texas, account for less than 2% of gun deaths in the U.S. As unimaginable as such events are, when talking guns, we also have to include suicide, homicide, domestic violence and street crime. As counterintuitive as it might strike you there is one way to immediately lower all these gun related fatalities. Decriminalize or legalize all drugs. This is a matter of social justice as well as public safety and has the added advantage of making policing and prison reform easier and more effective. Countries where drugs have been decriminalized have experienced significantly lower rates of drug abuse and crime. The legalization of drugs is also not opposed by any financial interests other than those of criminals, which makes the lift to get there less difficult.
It is time to declare as a nation that: “Guns are NOT the answer.” We no longer see a person with a cigarette hanging from their mouth as “cool.” We turned that train around without banning smoking! We can do the same with guns. The first step is for lawmakers to place substantive restrictions on who can own what kind of gun. The armament industry and the gun lobby seem to be winning this fight for the moment. The message of gun control action is clear: we believe as Americans there need to be limits on access to firearms. Next, we need to promote the simple idea that shooting people is not a legitimate form of self-expression or problem solving. Both the film/TV/streaming industry and the video game industry could demonstrate some accountability by running a warning message with each showing of their product stating that what is about to take place is not reality or intended to apply to real life. Video game weapons that do not mimic real weapons might be another idea.
So how DO we reverse the message we are sending that “guns are the answer”? That message is sometimes obvious, sometimes subtle; it is woven deep in our social fabric. Mental health screening, elimination of the gun show loophole, registration for all guns, an assault weapons ban, and restrictions on the size of gun magazines are some ideas. I’m sure a collaborative national effort would turn up still more options. This, combined with the legalization of drugs would at least establish that in America we care about the ever growing list of victims of mass murder, suicide and mass incarceration.
We don’t know how much specific deterrent effect any of these ideas would have on gun violence. Studies that might provide insight have been suppressed by gun advocates. I do believe one thing. We must find a way to send the message that shooting people is not the answer to anyone’s problems. We must reverse the impression that “guns are the answer.”
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.