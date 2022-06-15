Whether one knows it or not, the Bible continues to be the world’s number one best-selling book. If the New York Times best-selling book list was honest, the Bible would always be number one. As Christians, we trust the Word of God and believe all that is in it, even the parts we may not like. The more we read and study it, the closer to God we get. This, of course, is because the Holy Spirit always blesses our efforts.
As for the Bible itself, there are a number of intriguing aspects to it that we may not often consider. Now, in this case, I am not speaking of the number of versions, or how to interpret, or even the types of literature or their respective structures. Rather, I want address one of the supernatural aspects of the book. Dr. H.L. Wilmington lists at least 10 supernatural elements including:
1 – Its Amazing Unity
2 – Its Indestructibility
3 – Its Historical Accuracy
4 – Its Scientific Accuracy
5 – Its Prophetical Accuracy
6 – Its Universal Influence upon Civilization
7 – Its Care and Copy
8 – Its Amazing Circulation
9 – Its Absolute Honesty
10 – Its Life Transforming Power
I am especially fond of the Bible’s scientific accuracy. It is interesting to note that until roughly the age of the so-called “Enlightenment,” science and theology were the same field. The notion that we can discover all truth through reason is human arrogance but the Enlightenment did present a challenge to traditional religious views.
By the time of Darwin, the separation was complete and there was no longer any real association between science and theology. There is, of course, more to the story, but today, I want to highlight some biblical texts that relate to science.
1) The fact that the earth is spherical. Isaiah 40:22 states, “It is He who sits above the circle of the earth.” While there were some Greek philosophers that postulated this around 540 B.C (Isaiah was written as early as 740 B.C) it was commonly thought that the earth was flat until the invention of the compass and the voyages of Magellan and Columbus in the 15th century.
2) The fact that there are mountains and canyons in the ocean. Until about two centuries ago, the ocean was believed to be rather bowl shaped – that the deepest part of the oceans was to be found somewhere in the middle. Yet David spoke of the canyons of the sea. the Bible states in 2 Samuel 22:16, “The valleys of the sea were exposed and the foundation of the earth laid bare at the rebuke of the Lord.” Jonah 2:6 noted that he was taken to the “roots of the mountains.”
3) The fact that there are watery paths (ocean currents). Matthew Fountaine Maury (d. 1873), known as the Pathfinder of the Seas and responsible for establishing the Annapolis Academy, discovered while ill a little passage in Psalm 8:8 that states, “and the fish of the sea, all that swim the paths of the sea.” He believed if the Bible states there are paths in the sea, there must be paths in the sea. He set out to discover these paths and within just a few years, he had charted sea lanes and currents. His book, “Physical Geography of the Sea” was the first textbook of oceanography.
4) The fact that the earth was suspended in space. Job, believed to have been written sometime between 1700 and 1400 B.C. wrote in 26:7, “God stretches the northern sky over empty space and hangs the earth on nothing.” This was unknown to science until the writing of Isaac Newton in A.D. 1687.
This list is not exhaustive and yet I must note also that the Bible is not a science book. Yet, when it speaks to science, it is going to be true.
The Bible, is by far, the most extraordinary text ever written. It is the only book we truly need. Read it, relish in it, and be blessed by it.
