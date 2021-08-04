The burden of the pastoral assignment can be extraordinarily heavy. Most people only see us as performers in the pulpit or their religious errand boys who don’t take seriously the Word of the Lord that comes through us or our work!
Sometimes we are called pimps, the butt of comedian jokes, people change on us sporadically and at the spur of a moment. Sometimes we really wonder who in the congregation really loves the Lord, and if they really care about us.
They don’t see us counseling folk who are homicidal and suicidal, trying to help salvage marriages. They don’t see the children you sacrifice time and money for to help them because they have dead beat or financially challenged parents. They don’t see the secret addicts who call us in the middle of the night who are sobbing uncontrollably over their addictions and the consequences.
Yet, they love the news clippings when one out of 100 of us are in a scandal, or secrets are exposed. Yes, this assignment comes with so much pressure, but in spite of all these aforementioned things I’m glad the Lord chose us for such a time as this and has equipped us with everything we need to fulfill the assignment. Yes, we’ve all had moments of despair, desperation and depression, but through it all God has remained faithful! I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
So, pastors as you ponder over this, know that if God has called you, He will finish the work in you and through you. Trust not in what you think, hear, or even see at times. Trust not in what you think people want done but put your hope in Him. My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness. Paul tells us in Philippians 1:6, “being confident of this, He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” Our resolve should be to stay the course until we hear Him say, “Well done.”
Pastor Gregory McLaurin, Metropolitan-Zion UMC Ministries of Denton, shares this week’s column from another pastor and friend who remains anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.