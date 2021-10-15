Let’s start with a definition. “Corruption, 1. dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery. 2. the process by which something, typically a word or expression, is changed from its original use or meaning to one that is regarded as erroneous or debased.” I would suggest both these definitions apply simultaneously to the impact of corruption as a practice and as a word in our world today.
Corruption in its broadest sense has become so pervasive and ubiquitous in society as to have effectively changed (debased) its own definition in the most insidious and dangerous manner. If we think of corruption as bribery, there is plenty of that going on but it’s only the tiniest of bee bees in the biggest of boxcars. Whenever the ugly specter of corruption is raised the first response is usually that there has always been corruption and always will be. True enough. True also is that as long as there has been corruption there has been reform, unfortunately the pervasiveness of reform is less apparent today, to the point where its purpose has been all but forgotten.
Bribery is when you offer something to someone in return for preferential treatment. Realistically bribery is no longer considered a criminal offense. Although bribery can theoretically still be prosecuted, the likelihood it will be is infinitesimal. We live in an age of legal corruption. This reality was codified by the Supreme Court in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, 558 U.S. 310 (2010). Without dwelling on the details, this case is typical of the way the definition of corruption has become corrupted itself. The Court defined “corporations” as “persons”’ which automatically covers huge campaign donations under the umbrella of “free speech.”
Like many who write about politics, I have spent countless words and hours complaining about political organizations, leaders, parties and operatives with the idea of provoking sympathetic outrage and eventually action on the part of my readers. I haven’t been writing for some time because I have lost faith in the effectiveness of that mission. I am sure in some instances I have provoked a modicum of outrage, but that seems like the best I can hope for. Forget the action, forget the change. I believe this is substantially due to the corruption of corruption. Corruption is no longer evil; it is now accepted as normal. This is part of what I mean by American Acceptionalism.
We are living in an atmosphere where the air is becoming toxic, and everyone knows it but no one is reaching for a gas mask. Anyone who follows politics has come across the evidence. Some claim elections are corrupt. Members of the Board of the Federal Reserve are investing in stocks prior to making decisions that directly affect the price per share of selected stocks. The war in Afghanistan is said to have been prolonged because of pressure from defense contractors on members of the military and congress. Senators are refusing to pass legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies while receiving large campaign contributions from companies that would be affected. Over 80% of the American people favor this provision. And these examples are only scratching the surface.
This criminal behavior is being reported in the media, but it appears for a day or two and then the news cycle moves on to other distractions. There is little follow-up and hardly any public comment. Experts are consulted to explain reasons why this or that corrupt practice is completely normal and why it can’t be prevented, and everyone eagerly anticipates the next routine outrage. Mainstream media itself is a product being manipulated by the people who monopolize its ownership. They benefit from a news cycle that minimizes harm to the public and confuses everyone in terms of solutions.
There is only one problem. This blasé, business as usual approach to this huge array of corruption is literally killing Americans and no-one is held to account for their deaths. From soldiers without a mission to seniors without medication, the justification for all of it is profit. What Americans fail to comprehend is that for the cost of a campaign donation, corporations and billionaires get a free pass to sacrifice lives in exchange for a better bottom line. Big corporations and billionaires are not donating altruistically to politics but are investing in privileges that earn them many times the cost of whatever they donate. Who can blame them? It’s what they do to be who they are, and they are good at it.
What is really lacking is the awareness of the American people regarding how much their own quality of life is being forfeited as a consequence of this seemingly “normal” activity. Maybe some believe the role of government is to protect the ability of the rich to amass unlimited quantities of wealth, but some of us think the public is better served in other ways. Fairness comes to mind, and opportunity. The $3.5 trillion dollar Build Back Better bill now being worked through Congress is a tragic example. This legislation supports children, working families, seniors and political reform. Its cost could be minimized if the wealthy and corporations paid the same tax rate as the middle class.
There are some Americans who understand what reform means who are determined to fight corruption. They have formed an organization called Independentvoting.org and they are active and growing. Each year they hold an event to recognize citizens who are working to put a stop to the way the American people are being played. This year the event will be virtual and is happening on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 6 PM. Here is their pitch:
Independent voter power is growing, even as most politicians, political scientists and pundits deny us. And Independent Voting is the organization that has been organizing independent voters to shape a turn away from partisanship and a stagnant political order. At this event, you’ll get to meet some of the groundbreakers who are giving voice to the 45% of Americans who refuse to define ourselves through the political parties. It is free to come, the event is an hour. Please come and bring folks that are curious about independent voters and independent politics. Let me give you the link where you can register for the 20th Annual Anti-Corruption Awards. I think this is also an event you’ll want to invite everyone you know who is interested in learning more about independent voters and the independent movement. https://www.2021aca.com.
If you want to do more than express mild outrage at the out-of-control situation we face as a nation because of corruption, this is a good place to start. As people realize they are not alone in their anger and frustration they will organize in numbers that can make a difference. Be a part of something good, non-partisan and vital to the future of our country.
Peter Taillie (ptaillie13@gmail.com) lives in Greenboro and provides and independent viewpoint.
