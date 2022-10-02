We’ve lost some great writers in the last few years. I’m of an age where one notices such things. Seamus Heaney, whose last words ended up being a text message he sent his wife from his hospital bed: “Noli timere” — Latin for “Never fear” — a reference to the final verse of a love poem (“Scaffolding”) he’d once written to her. Joan Didion, whose “Slouching Toward Bethlehem” was a major influence on the generation that came of age in the ’60s (yours truly included), and whose “The Year of Magical Thinking,” written thirty-some-odd years later, served as a memento mori for that same generation. And Jack Gilbert, who, in the poem “A Brief for the Defense,” wisely advised against a perpetual state of moral outrage: “We must have / the stubbornness to accept our gladness in the ruthless / furnace of this world. To make injustice the only / measure of our attention is to praise the Devil. / If the locomotive of the Lord runs us down, / we should give thanks that the end had magnitude.”

