Has the Town of Easton really solved the environmental pollution of the universe. Or is the Easton plastic bag ban a slight of hand?
According to Deena Kilmon, Easton Economic Development Corporation director of strategic initiatives, she polled “11 of the largest stores in town (Easton)” and reported “... their pre-ban intake of single use plastic bags ... accounted for 1,006,000 bags that would have circulated in the last 30 days.”
Further, Kilmon inferred, the bag ban was prompted to lessen the “environment impact across the board”
Personally, I believe this account of the “bag ban” is inaccurate and self serving at best. First, many of the “1,006,000” bags were already being properly recycled by concerned citizens returning the bags to each stores recycling container.
Second, many people, myself included, stop shopping in Easton and went to places that still provided plastic bags. Third, the banned “plastic bags” represent only a small number of the same type of plastic products in the larger category of plastics referred to correctly as “ plastic films” or just “films”, as I will explain shortly.
How did we get here anyway?
As you may remember climate environmentalist loved replacing paper bags with plastic to save the trees. So now we are going backward destroying forests for paper bags to replace the plastic ones.
The real questions are:
- Why is Easton not recycling the plastic bags?
- And why is Easton concerned with only the plastic bags and not all the same type of plastics in the category of films?
Recycling of plastics bags is unique in that all plastics are not the same composition. Consequently, all plastics cannot be recycled together or by the same process.
Plastic bags or plastic products called “films” cannot be recycled in the same manner as other plastic products. Obviously, Easton’s recycler has not invested in the equipment to recycle plastic bags or all the rest of the film plastics. Why not?
The plastic bags that Easton has banned are made from a thin, flexible sheet of polyethylene resin and are part of the plastic category called “films.” These films made with this resin are usually marked with a code No. 2 or No. 4 inside a “triangle” on the product. A simple way to tell if the plastic you are looking at is a film made from a polyethylene resin type 2 or 4, try stretching it or crumpling it like a piece of paper, if it stretches and doesn’t crumple it is a polyethylene resin product No. 2 or No. 4 called a “film.”
Besides plastic bags that are now banned in Easton what other products in the plastic category “film”, and are the same as the banned plastic bags, are not
banned in Easton?
Other film products similar to the banned plastic bags are: retail, carryout, produce, newspaper, bread and dry cleaning bags, zip-top food storage bags, trash can liners, lawn bags, plastic shipping envelopes, bubble wrap and air pillows, product wrap on cases of water and soda bottles, paper towels, napkins, disposable cups, bathroom tissue, diapers, and female sanitary products, and any film packaging or bag that has the How2Recycle Label.
These are only a small number of the film products that are the same, and
damage the environment, as does the Easton banned plastic bags.
My understanding is:
- ONE: Banning something rarely works, prohibition as an example. Banning at the source is more effective rather than “spot” banning as is being done in Easton but is harder to accomplish. Banning something is a “knee jerk response” to a situation that could be better resolved with critical thinking, proper understanding and appropriate solutions. Recycling as an example. Banning a small portion of the problem and disregarding the rest of an item, in this case only plastic film bags not all plastic films, is ineffectual and disingenuous.
- TWO: Banning anything is always burdensome and results in an inconvenience to someone. In this case the shoppers who buy products at the stores that no longer provide plastic bags, the stores themselves and the store employees, all inconvenienced. It is inconvenient to constantly carry “reusable” shopping bags with ones self. To remember to put them back in a car for the next shopping trip is inconvenient. To have four “reusable” bags and you need five bags at check out is inconvenient. It is inconvenient to try to keep “reusable” bags sanitary after each use. I am sure there are other inconveniences.
- THREE: Plastics including films and plastic bags are going to be with us for longer that most of us will be alive. Collectively, we need to get used to this fact. We, as a population, a country, and a city, better learn the proper way to dispose of or recycle plastics in order to protect our planet. “Banning” plastics, all or part of them, amounts to putting our heads in the sand.
CONCLUSIONS:
Is protecting our environment worthwhile? Yes.
Is plastics and film management by recycling effective? Yes.
Do all types of recycling require citizen understanding and participation? Yes.
So what should Easton’s Government role in recycling be?
All state and local governments should be recycling proactive. Being dictatorial is
counterproductive, it creates resentment, is inconvenient, limits participation,
and is burdensome on its citizens.
Government, including bureaucrats, serve at the pleasure of the citizenry. As such governments should solve problems not create them, ie: the plastic bag ban. This is not to much to ask for.
My opinion on the plastic bag ban: Rescind the ordinance ban immediately. Re-institute the previous bag recycling sites. Begin a recycling awareness campaign in Talbot County and the Town of Easton, instructing citizens of what, where and why of recycling.
Expand recycling efforts to include all plastic films and provide curbside pick up. Easton’s Economic Development Corporation should contact AAA Polymer Inc. (718 389 2498), SC Johnson (262 260 2440), and at least the government offices at Bradley Beach, N.J., to inquire how they are recycling plastic films.
Bruce Wakefield lives in Easton.
