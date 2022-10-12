One of the most powerful epitaphs that I have read about is on a tombstone in Virginia which reads: “The Lord Was With Him!” This was another’s estimate of a life that long since has passed in eternity. An epitaph on a tombstone is very revealing of a person’s life while on this earth. It is not always an accurate account of the departed. But the estimate left us by God can be received as being the true account of the person himself.
More than once in the book of Genesis it states this about Joseph: “The Lord was with Joseph.” From this testimony of Joseph, we take it that he was a man who in his lifetime had experienced the presence and power of God, for the Lord was with him.
What the Bible said of Joseph can be said of all who have been truly “born again.” John 3:3 states, “The Lord desires to occupy our hearts and to share with us both in joys and in sorrows of this life.” The Lord was with Joseph in the pit. ( Gen 37:24) The Lord was with Joseph in Potiphar’s house. Gen 39:1-2 This pictures the redemption that is in Christ Jesus!
Some of the most important questions one can ask is, Am I truly ‘born again”? Am I experiencing the presence and power of God in my personal life, home, workplace and community that God has placed me in? John 3:16; John 4:13-14
If God was engraving your tombstone, what would be on it? Some of the fine Christians I know might be “Saved By Grace,” “Loved the Lord and All Others,” “Forgiven By Christ,” “Served The Lord Faithfully.”
