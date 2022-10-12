One of the most powerful epitaphs that I have read about is on a tombstone in Virginia which reads: “The Lord Was With Him!” This was another’s estimate of a life that long since has passed in eternity. An epitaph on a tombstone is very revealing of a person’s life while on this earth. It is not always an accurate account of the departed. But the estimate left us by God can be received as being the true account of the person himself.

