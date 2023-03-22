I am currently reading through the book of Mark and found it interesting that by the end of chapter five, we see some amazing things from Jesus. He shows his authority over nature by calming a storm. He restores a man to complete health by casting out of him not one but a legion of demons. And then we see Him for the first time in the book of Mark going beyond just healing the sick but actually raising a person who was dead, back to life.
But then in chapter six, Jesus goes back to his hometown … to his family, friends and acquaintances from childhood. And the people who thought they knew him the best, weren’t very impressed.
In fact, Mark 6:3 says that they “took offense at him.” The Greek word for offense is “skandalizo” and it’s where we get the word “scandal”. His hometown was embarrassed by the scandal of what they heard was happening in other cities.
They were saying, “It’s just little Jesus. It’s Mary’s boy. We knew him and watched him grow up. He is just a carpenter. There is nothing special about him. He leaves here a nobody and comes back a rabbi with disciples and stories. Who does he think he is?”
And because of their disbelief and dishonor and lack of faith, Mark tells us that Jesus could do very little by way of miracles in his hometown.
You have likely heard the phrase, “familiarity breeds contempt,” too often those things that are closest to us are those things that we take for granted. We become blind to what is right in front of us. We lose sight of the miraculous.
This Easter, let’s ask Jesus to open our blinded eyes and show His miraculous power to us in a fresh way.
