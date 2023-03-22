I am currently reading through the book of Mark and found it interesting that by the end of chapter five, we see some amazing things from Jesus. He shows his authority over nature by calming a storm. He restores a man to complete health by casting out of him not one but a legion of demons. And then we see Him for the first time in the book of Mark going beyond just healing the sick but actually raising a person who was dead, back to life.

