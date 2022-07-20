When we think about what the word forgiveness means, we usually only consider it from the perspective of how it benefits the recipient of it. We can quickly recognize how it is that when an offending party is offered forgiveness for trespass by the party who was trespassed against, that benevolent action bestows unmerited favor upon the “wrongdoer.” We can see examples of this perspective of forgiveness demonstrated through acts of grace and mercy; both of which are communicable attributes of God. After all, there is no greater example of forgiveness than our heavenly father, who graciously extends that benevolence to us. So, from that point of view, forgiveness is viewed as something that primarily benefits the recipient of it. For it releases the offender from the consequences of wrath, and it satisfies the universal law of justice. But there is more to it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.