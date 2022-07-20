When we think about what the word forgiveness means, we usually only consider it from the perspective of how it benefits the recipient of it. We can quickly recognize how it is that when an offending party is offered forgiveness for trespass by the party who was trespassed against, that benevolent action bestows unmerited favor upon the “wrongdoer.” We can see examples of this perspective of forgiveness demonstrated through acts of grace and mercy; both of which are communicable attributes of God. After all, there is no greater example of forgiveness than our heavenly father, who graciously extends that benevolence to us. So, from that point of view, forgiveness is viewed as something that primarily benefits the recipient of it. For it releases the offender from the consequences of wrath, and it satisfies the universal law of justice. But there is more to it.
When we practice forgiveness, it also has powerful beneficial implications for the offended party who extends that blessing to an offender. In the truest sense, the term “offense” implies that there was an act of wrongdoing committed against God’s universal law of justice. Therefore, it creates a cosmic imbalance in the divine order and evokes the need for “wrongs” to be made “right.” Therefore, this need for justice whenever we feel offended is inherent in every human being, it is part of our created make-up. But in humanity’s fallen state, this sense of injury is usually viewed by us from a personal perspective rather than as a trespass against God’s will. In Psalm 51:4 it reads “against thee only have I sinned and done this evil in thy sight.” Here David understood the proper perspective of offense when in consideration of his wrongdoing, he confessed that his offense was against God. If that is the case then only God is justified in exacting wrath or judgment. In Romans 12:19 the apostle Paul admonishes that vengeance belongs to God.
But what we have the authority to do is to forgive the trespasses of others against us. We see this truth found in Matthew 6:9-13, in what is known as “the Lord’s prayer.” On the surface, the application of this principle has little or no redeeming value for the one who practices it. But when we continue to read verse fourteen, we find that forgiveness of others begets forgiveness by God for us. Yet, there is still another benefit for those who practice forgiveness of others for an offense. A powerful benefit that has an immediate impact upon the one who genuinely forgives the offenses or trespasses of others against them. This benefit is the freedom to move forward.
When we realize that life is meant to be a progressive journey of experiences designed to teach us how to overcome situations that conspire to stifle the growth and the development of character in us as beings created to express the glory of the creator, then we will view anything that detours us from that path as detrimental. Hatred, malice, and vengeance are things that stifles our development and hinders our inherent demand for progress. When we believe that we have been offended by the actions of someone else, we tend to take that offense personal. Then that inherent need for justice kicks-in.
However, our misunderstanding of the righteous law of justice causes us to seek vengeance for our personal sense of injury. And that takes the form of deep seeded anger, a preoccupation with thoughts of retribution, and the holding of grudges. All of which ties us to a person or a time and place where the pain of the offense resides. So, some of us still are connected to the pain of an offense experienced long ago and are unable to move past that point. Even if we believe that we have left those offenses long back in the past if we have not learned to forgive it, the feelings of hurt can still be felt as though it just took place yesterday.
Forgiveness is the remedy for those negative feelings that stop us from growing spiritually and emotionally. It is so important that the first request that Jesus Christ made of the Father, while agonizing on the cross was for the forgiveness of those who hurt him. He knew that he could not move forward in His mission of our redemption, holding on to feelings of anger, of being betrayed, feelings of being hated and despised by others. The deacon Stephen made the same request as he was being stoned to death. He was determined not to allow the actions of others to control his progressive witness as a follower of Jesus Christ. What is it about forgiveness that makes it so powerful and so beneficial? Forgiveness breaks the chains of anger, hatred, hurt and pain that binds us to offenses. It allows us to be released from the negative feelings that can trap us in a perpetual moment of hurt. Forgiveness prevents the sting of offenses from hindering our witness as followers of Jesus Christ and it allows us to be the people that God has called us to be. When we learn how to utilize the power of forgiveness, we can overcome every adversity.
