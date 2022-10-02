Armstrong Williams

The Second Amendment addressing the right of American citizens to bear arms is a touchy subject these days, but its effect on our daily lives cannot be overstated. Being able to protect ourselves in a world that is becoming more dangerous by the day is essential to survival. The right to arm oneself, whether the weapon is concealed or not, has become more important than ever.

