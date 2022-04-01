Why do we love the Oscars? Year after year we pony up for the ride. The fashion, the personalities, the films. We have a soft spot for against-all-odds stories that come true and anything to do with heroism.
This was a rough year, a sort of comeback year, for the Oscars after the global pandemic emptied every theater for so long. And, like the world, the industry changed. Films like “CODA” of streaming provenance got considered in the big leagues.
There was a lot to be excited about with this year’s Oscar ceremony, but sadly no one will remember any of it after the slap heard round the world.
On Sunday, we saw a comic, Chris Rock, make an off-script joke about Will Smith’s wife. He joked to Jada that he looked forward to her being in a sequel to “GI Jane” — a movie in which Demi Moore played a heroine who shaves her head and competes for acceptance into an elite military branch. Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about having alopecia, a medical condition which involves losing your hair.
A bald joke.
Jada’s husband, superstar Will Smith, at first laughed at the joke, got the eye from his wife’s displeasure, then went up on stage in front of 9 million viewers and slapped Rock in the face. Hard.
All of the oxygen in the Oscars was sucked out by this unexpected assault. Poor Questlove’s documentary “Summer of Love” about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 was all but forgotten. Can anyone even remember anything about Jessica Chastain’s Oscar nod for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”? How about the touching moment when Lady Gaga came on with Liza Minelli to announce the best picture?
It was a shocking cultural moment. Where two men had a moment of violence that was on display for the entire world to see, caught on film. Would it have been received differently if breakout star Simu Liu had delivered the blow? What if white actor Hugh Jackman had received the blow? The whole dynamic would have been different.
The African American community and many woke Hollywood white people have said for years that the the Oscars are so white. Jada even boycotted the Oscars once on this issue. And Rock teased her about it then.
Toxic masculinity doesn’t allow for talking things out.
African American Oscar winners like Sydney Poitier, who died this year, Forrest Whitaker and Louis Gosset Jr. must have been watching with horror.
Oscar-winner Denzel Washington told Smith that “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”
Will Smith’s acceptance speech, which occurred soon after the slap, was a bizarre plea. He seemed to conflate his character Richard Williams’ devotion to family to his own. “Love makes you do crazy things.”
Tears streamed down his face as he held the gold statue. This should have been his great moment. He won best actor at the Oscars, but you know you’re on shaky ground if you are looking to Richard Williams as a paragon of good behavior.
There are some on Twitter who think Smith did the right thing defending his wife’s appearance. Alopecia, they say, is not something to joke about or humiliate someone with. Perhaps Rock’s unscripted barb was ill-advised. It takes some gall to even try a joke like that at a party let alone in front of millions of viewers. But should he be slapped across the face for that?
Half of comedy is designed to make us uncomfortable. Look at Larry David, Richard Pryor or Don Rickles. Lenny Bruce got arrested but never beaten up. Comedy needs to be risky.
This indelible scene could have been avoided.
What should be done? To look to the Academy to do something? To kick the perpetrator out of the venue and strip him of any awards? Or really radically, to apologize to Rock for a heated moment that got out of hand. “I am sorry man,” could have gone a long way during Smith’s teary speech.
Some sympathy must go out to Smith. He made a big mistake. He let the moment get away from him.
Instead of the most triumphant night of his career, Smith has created a lot of antipathy. Those tears did not look happy. His thoughts seemed like caged animals as they tumbled out of his mouth without measure. Then he tried to “higher power” his way out of it claiming to aspire to be a river to his people.
Smith is bankable. He’ll get deals. Rock now has an hour’s worth of new jokes. And his star got a little brighter. Amidst all of the celebrity parading, something quite raw happened. Smith assaulted Rock. He walked up on stage and slapped Rock. We saw it, disbelieving, in real time.
So if it just slides into yesterday’s news, what does that say about us as Oscar fans? We want to be entertained and this fell into that category. This was deeply riveting entertainment like a car crash you can’t stop staring at.
This will be the 2022 Oscars defining feature. Like when they mixed up the Best Film awards in 2017. It is indelible now.
As film lovers, Oscar lovers, we should find that sad.
Smith issued a written public apology on Monday night. He claims, “I am a work in progress. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
He goes on to apologize to everybody. The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. Even to Chris Rock and the Williams family.
So is that it? Everyone is cool now? He or his publicist gets an A+ on the apology. It hit all the right notes. But still this is from the man who walked up on stage and slapped someone in the face and then danced the night away with his Oscar statue in hand.
All in all it was a salty display. Even though he got the golden statue and apologized like Emily Post, he did not come out of this well. He did not really get away with it and will be the subject of whispers forever more.
Tom McCall is a staff writer for the Star Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.