Greetings to everyone from God, our father. Our summer has been unusually hot but is slowly coming to an end. With the return of children to school that seems to change the pace and focus for the families and community. We seem to breathe a sigh of relief and say “Thank you Lord” for your mercies. We made it.
Along with the widespread heat we have been and are yet faced with things and conditions of our land and nation. Things that have escalated to a degree that we’ve not seen or experienced before. Beware, none the less we’ve been told in the word of God that these things must be before the return of the Lord. We are all occupying until He, Jesus returns. We’re all living on borrowed time. Each new day is a gift, appreciate it.
As individuals and families we yet have plans, hopes and dreams, myself included. We want to be debt free, see our children and grandchildren grow up healthy and be successful, retire to sit on the porch and have healthy conversation and not screen time. I’m reminded of what I used to hear the older, wiser generation say, “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise,” meaning Lord, if you spare me/us another day this is my desire.
I’m sure that everyone in Maui had plans, hopes and dreams, but in a matter of hours it was all reduced to ashes. I say for myself and others in this region, Lord, thank you for your mercies. The earth is groaning and climate change is speaking loud and clear; glaciers are melting filling oceans at concerning levels and giving up the bodies of the dead who’ve been there for years. Our ocean temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees.
We will always have the homeless and poor with us, but now with the change and shift in the economy we have a new cluster of the upper, upper class that are affected. The cost of a pickup truck is the price of a single family tiny home. Which do you live in, in the USA?
So many are one paycheck from homelessness, and we are all one breath away from death.
Are you ready to meet Jesus? God is telling us something. In His mercy He has delayed His coming, but the signs are saying, “I’m coming quickly.”
When we recall these events to mind we can all say, it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed. We fail ourselves and the Lord, but His compassions fail not, they are new every morning. Great is the Lord’s faithfulness. We must truly repent and seek the Lord. Truly accept Him and allow Him to be our portion and strength. He has the plan, the blueprint/nail prints. Look up and wait for His salvation, His return, for it draws nigh. Come to Jesus before His mercies run out. I pray we’ll all be ready for His return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.