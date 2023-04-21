Susan Estrich

SUSAN ESTRICH

Dianne Feinstein, now 89 years old, has been a legend in California politics since the day she stepped in to serve as mayor of San Francisco when her predecessor was shot and killed. She has served her city, her state and her country with courage and distinction. She has been that rare combination of a rock star presence who also got the work done — a high-profile senator who was also known for taking care of business at home, for constituent service, for hard work in the Senate, for doing it all.

©2023 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.