The known and the unknown serving our Lord are all known to God. Little did the servants at the wedding know they were about to be part of the first miracle of Jesus. “Fill the waterpots with water,” Jesus said in John 2:7. John records they filled them to the brim and took them to the unnamed master with the water turned to wine. This unnamed servant’s obedience marked the beginnings of the miracles of Jesus.
To the unnamed Samaritan woman at the well, Jesus said, “I who speak to you am He” (John 4:26). Once the woman’s empty water pot was filled by “the living water,” she ran to the city to tell the people of her life changing encounter with Jesus. The people came out of the city and came to Him. The unnamed woman became a powerful witness to Jesus’s divine love.
The crucifixion, resurrection and Pentecost had passed. Not mentioned in the Gospels, Tychicus, a man from Asia, is mentioned in Acts and three of Paul’s letters. He also accompanied Paul as written in Acts 20:4. In Ephesians 6:21-24, Paul referred to Tychicus at the end of his letter. In Colossians 4:7-8, Paul describes him as a beloved brother, a faithful minister, and fellow servant of the Lord. In II Timothy 4:12, Tychius is recognized again. Walking 1,300 miles, this devoted mail carrier, carried Paul’s letter spreading the salvation story.
The named and unnamed all became obedient, faithful, and powerful witnesses, to serve our Lord. “Well done, good and faithful servants” (Matthew 25:21).
