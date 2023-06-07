The known and the unknown serving our Lord are all known to God. Little did the servants at the wedding know they were about to be part of the first miracle of Jesus. “Fill the waterpots with water,” Jesus said in John 2:7. John records they filled them to the brim and took them to the unnamed master with the water turned to wine. This unnamed servant’s obedience marked the beginnings of the miracles of Jesus.

