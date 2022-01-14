Many years ago, I worked at BWI airport helping guide the planes into the gates. One day during a break I thought I had seen my dad who frequently flew on my pass and went over to say hello. To my shock, it was Mr. Sidney Poitier! I couldn’t believe my eyes. This was years before I became a full-time journalist where meeting famous people was fairly normal for me. I apologized for interrupting his peace and said a few other words that, to this day, I don’t remember. He was kind and I returned to work — later telling a co-worker and my family what had happened.
To me, and to untold numbers of people, Poitier was a Black God. He was the first African American man to win an Oscar, and who could forget his remarkable performances in roles such as “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” and “In the Heat of the Night”? Both films were made in 1967 when I was only a 1-year-old. My other favorite was, “They Call Me Mr. Tibbs,” circa 1970.
Even as a young girl, many years later, I understood how unusual it was to see such a commanding performance by a Black man on TV who wasn’t acting in roles as a pimp, slave or entertainer. He crossed so many boundaries and was respected from the beginning of his career until his last film. I was heartbroken to hear of his death last week, on Jan. 6, although I knew he was elderly at 94. He is and will remain a timeless treasure to the film business, and to his fans.
He was our first Black “star.” He moved and spoke with grace, authority and pride. Any man, Black or otherwise, could easily use him as a role model on every level, both professionally and personally.
What made him such an imposing person outside of films as an actor, director and producer for nearly 70 years was that of his role of father to six, yes, six daughters. In his autobiography entitled “Measure of Man: A Spiritual Autobiography,” Poitier revealed the story and mystique behind the man, which enamored me and millions of others of several generations.
In his book he said he felt “called to write about certain values, such as integrity and commitment, faith and forgiveness, about the virtues of simplicity, about the difference between ‘amusing ourselves to death’ and finding meaningful pleasures – even joy.”
His clear and uncompromising take about how our children have been subjected to less than optimal upbringings, saying “We put our kids to fifteen years of quick-cut advertising, passive television watching, and sadistic video games, and we expect to see emerge a new generation of calm, compassionate, and engaged human beings,” is unfortunately a glaring truth we must own and raise them in a different way was just as true in 2000 and even more so today.
Poitier got the idea to go into acting after working as a dishwasher, porter and janitor theorizing that it didn’t sound any more difficult than washing dishes or parking cars. However, when he went for his first audition, the script was snatched from his hands and shown the door — he could barely read and had “a thick singsong Bahamian accent.” He pulled himself together saying, “Something inside me – pride, ego, sense of self – that hates to fail at anything.” A waiter at his dishwashing job he says took pity on him and tutored him every night to learn to read.
“My immediate objective was to prove that I could be an actor. Not that I had any real desire to go on stage. Not that I had ever given acting a thought before reading the ad. I simply needed to prove to that man at the American Negro Theatre that Sidney Poitier had a hell of a lot more to him than washing dishes.”
Although he still struggled to learn and prove himself, he worked as a janitor at the theater and they let him continue studying acting.
He eventually got his break when fellow newcomer Harry Belafonte couldn’t preform that night. Critics hated the production but fell in love with him, and not long after, acting jobs began to surface. Poitier had returned home after being gone for eight years with no communication with his family, leaving as a “troubled boy” who survived a life through hard knocks and returning as a man of 23 whom they could hardly recognize, and well on his way to an outstanding career in stage and film.
Most actors survive the same fate, but at the time, Poitier was a Black man in an all-white world of entertainment. He was asked to leave behind friendships with activists such as Paul Robeson, who he refused because “the man he was talking about was a man I respected a great deal and liked him and was a stand up guy and could not, and would not, under any circumstance, be a party to anything that denigrated him. To sum it all up I said, ‘Thank you very much, but no thanks,’ and I left.”
It is through these circumstances in life that made Poitier more than an actor. He became a cultural icon of class, grace and fortitude. He was an outstanding father and husband and overcame obstacles of racism and paved the way for other African American actors to follow who give him credit today for paving the way before them.
I can think of no better example than what producer, writer, actor and movie mogul Tyler Perry posted about Poitier after his death in tribute.
“Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter. Now, to wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away … all I can tell you is that my heart broke in another place,” Perry posted on Instagram. “The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a Black man but as a human being will never be forgotten. There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star for me than Sidney Poitier.”
“I’ll never forget inviting him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Selfishly, I wanted to hold them both captive for the hours-long trip as I literally sat at their feet and listened to their wisdom and experiences. It was life changing. All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your incredible gift. But most of all, thank you for being willing to share you to make us all better.”
