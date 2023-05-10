May is Stroke Awareness Month. Chances are someone you know has suffered the forbidding effects of a stroke or possibly succumbed to it. My father had a stroke at the early age of 52, robbing him of his speech and mobility. My mother passed away two years ago after suffering several massive strokes and just three months ago my wife lost a close friend who also died as a result of a stroke, she was only 56. All were healthy with no underlying health issues. It struck them without warning. A stroke is simply a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Signs and symptoms can be subtle and easily missed. If something seems wrong, it’s vital to recognize the signs and get help fast.

