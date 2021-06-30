To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven. In our busy lives we plan the events that we want to take place and schedule a time for them to happen. Time is a commodity that can neither be brought nor sold. If you do not use it, you will lose it. Time is an instrument in measuring, assessing, planning and perfecting.
Change is divided into past, present and future making change possible in time. The past can help you have a brighter future if you learn from it. Today is the present and what you make of it will determine tomorrow. Live in the now and take advantage of the opportunities in the present time.
Eventually today will be yesterday, a part of your life that becomes your past. If you did not like yesterday, do something different today. What does not seem visible today will be visible tomorrow. Your future is determined by the time you spend nourishing it today. With time things can change. Every season must come to an end in its time. We just left Spring and entered Summer, a new season.
Life is the same; time allows things to change. We must patiently wait to receive the benefits of time. Investing your time is the best investment you can make. Invest in those you love and cherish. Give God the time He deserves; spend time with your family and friends. If you do not use the time, you will definitely lose it. Timing is everything.
