A wreath is displayed next to a statue of Tony Bennett that stands in front of the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on Friday. Bennett, the eminent stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga.
Singer Tony Bennett reacts to the crowd during a performance on the National Mall in Washington Oct. 30, 2010.
“The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Bennett after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, a condition associated with a decline in memory and other cognitive functions. We extend our most heartfelt sympathies to the family of this musical icon.
Mr. Bennett was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, yet he continued to inspire others and play music for his millions of fans, including his 95th birthday concert in 2021. He persevered into his 90s, even after his diagnosis, achieving accomplishments that many people without a dementia-related illness could not do. As the disease progressed, he continued to maintain a good quality of life thanks to the support of his family and friends. We cannot stress enough how important it is to have a strong support system around you.
Mr. Bennett attained numerous accolades throughout his career, including 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. He broke the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release a new album at the age of 95, several years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Due to the slow progression of his illness, he continued to record, tour and perform until his retirement due to physical challenges, which was announced after his final performances in 2021. It has been reported that his weekly singing practices helped keep his brain stimulated and delayed some of the common symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. It is important for all of us to continue to be proactive when it comes to healthy aging.
Mr., Bennett is best known for his popular hits including, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Rags to Riches” and “Fly Me to the moon.”
Alzheimer’s disease continues to impact millions of Americans, including an estimated one-third of all people over age 85. It is important to continue to push for legislation for increased funding for research.
Charles J. Fuschillo is president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
