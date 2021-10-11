Oh, give thanks unto the Lord! A blessed, safe and happy fall to everyone. God has been so good to us. In spite of what we’ve experienced, God is still in control. The morning chill and the cool of the evenings lets us know that the season is changing and ushering us into the shorter days of winter. Looking forward to family, friends, the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas which seem to bring a calming effect. As we embrace the slow down and take a much needed breath let’s all remember to say, "Thank you Lord."
In the midst of our moving forward, we are still much aware of the homelessness, the shortage in necessary essentials we need for day to day living and the COVID pandemic. There is help, there is hope as we turn our hearts, eyes, and thoughts upon the Lord Jesus Christ. Know that he cares for each of us in a tender and special way As a Nation and a chosen people we’ve been called to give and sing forth Praises and Give thanks to the Lord. We must seek the Lord for his forgiveness and tender mercies that we not be consumed as we pray, "Dear Lord revive us again."
Remembering our children and educators, our healthcare workers, those in jails and prisons, our military and service workers, our houses of worship and leaders, this nation as a whole. Lord God, I pray your mercies be new every morning, your unfailing love and kindness be multiplied to us. Forgive our every sins and transgressions. You said in your holy Word that blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. Let we the priest and ministers of the Lord weep and cry aloud, "Spare we thy people!" The eyes of the Lord are upon those who fear and reverence him. As we turn our eyes to you Jesus heal our wounds and back sliding that we now receive more grace and favor in our time of need. Revive us oh Lord for this day we turn our eyes fully upon you. In Jesus Name. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.