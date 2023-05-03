The Old Testament is full of people who accomplished great things when God called. We know the names Moses and Gideon. Somewhat lesser known, perhaps, are Jephthah and Amos, among many others.
But these people weren’t always great. Some came from humble beginnings. Moses, who was once an important man in Egypt, was called by God while tending the flock of his father-in-law.
God found Gideon threshing wheat in a wine press. He was doing this out of fear of being seen by the Midianites and having the wheat stolen, maybe even being killed in the process.
Jephthah was an illegitimate son who was driven from his home by his half-brothers. However, he became a skilled warrior, and when the Ammonites invaded, it was the same people who drove him out that came to him asking for help. Jephthah defeated the Ammonites and became a leader of his people.
Amos is referred to as one of the minor prophets, but admits in chapter seven of the book bearing his name, “I was no prophet, neither was I a prophet’s son, but I was a herdsman and a gatherer of sycamore fruit.”
In the New Testament, we need look no further than what Jesus accomplished with a variety of unassuming people- among them fishermen.
Each of these people I’ve talked about can be called “unlikely heroes.”
There is an unlikely hero in all of us so, when God calls us, we only have to remember what he told these folks so often — “I am with you.” Indeed, He is with us in whatever we do.
