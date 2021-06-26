For the past 300+ years, agriculture has been the heart of Queen Anne’s County. The crops grown over the years have changed, from tobacco and orchard crops, to fruit and vegetable truck farming, to row crops and grains. But what hasn’t changed is the superb quality of the soils, laid down over millennia – or the dedication and resiliency of the hardworking farming families of Queen Anne’s County.
These farm families and the land they tend have made the “Gateway to the Eastern Shore” the great place to live that it is. Embedded within the agricultural history of Queen Anne’s County, are the small towns, the safe neighborhoods, the human-scale schools and churches. It is agriculture that has created our landscape of fields and woods, crossed by country roads, with wildlife and water never very far away. And it is agriculture throughout the years that has been the County’s primary economic support.
Queen Anne’s County is the largest grain producing county in the State of Maryland, accounting for some $180+ million in agricultural products sold and a myriad of related jobs in this vital economic sector. Agriculture is the number one business sector in Queen Anne’s County!
Taken all together, what our agricultural community has created is worth preserving, and worth fighting to protect when it’s threatened. What we have here is the flag-waving fabric of America that we profess to value, but too often surrender to urban and suburban sprawl. Will we in Queen Anne’s County go down the same self-destructive path of so many other parts of the country or can we do better?
Development pressure is pushing in from all sides. We all know it, and it’s always tempting to some to cash in, to take new, leveraged money and turn rural areas along highways into truck stops, convenience stores, and strip malls. It’s tempting to convert farming lands into sandpits, to put industrial-scale solar projects on prime farmland instead of on brownfields and other sites lacking top-quality soils, to put huge warehouses up to serve the distribution needs of distant corporations.
To be sure, there are some legal protections in place to prevent rural sprawl, but there are also too many loopholes and clever amendments that facilitate incompatible development proposals. At present, the County zoning code allows some 35 uses for agricultural lands that have little or nothing to do with agriculture! Municipalities have their own laws, with their own development opportunities, and they can reach out and annex adjacent farmland anytime an influential developer has a commercial project he wants to launch.
Destructive development has happened before, and it can happen again if citizens are not vigilant about what their local governments are being importuned to do. Developers and their lawyers know the game better than citizens, and they routinely exercise political influence and game the system. Look at all the lost farms on Kent Island, or some of the crazy proposals that have been floated recently – or the bullets the County has dodged in the past, like an anti-terrorism training facility near Ruthsburg or a nuclear power plant on the Chester River. Losing an important part of Queen Anne’s County history and heritage isn’t some far-off impossibility – it’s an ever-present danger!
Queen Anne’s County not only leads the State in agricultural production, but is second in the State in its land preservation efforts. These notable accomplishments have been made possible by farming families, concerned citizens, and local government with the long-term vision to protect an irreplaceable asset – and the land all of us love.
I believe that we can – and must — do even more. Over the next several years the development pressure is going to intensify. To withstand it, we must gain additional County and State support for preserving the agricultural assets of Queen Anne’s County. We must adopt a Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code that reflect what citizens value, what the people who live here and have lived here want — not what the fast-buck developers, land speculators, lawyers, and absentee investors want.
If you like living in rural-agricultural Queen Anne’s County; if you value wildlife and nature, hunting and fishing; if you enjoy living where crime rates are minimal, where church and school events and the County Fair are centerpieces of the community, where tractors driving down the road are just as ordinary as automobiles; if you want your kids and grandkids to be able to see the stars at night and hear the birds in the day, then I urge you to get involved with the Comprehensive Plan process. Keep an eye on what your elected and appointed officials are doing as this Plan moves toward adoption and then implementation in the County Code.
Jay Falstad is the executive director of Queen Anne’s Conservation Association. Reach him at jay.falstad@qaca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.