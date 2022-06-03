DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend doesn’t seem to respect my conservative family or their rules. She and I come from two completely different types of households. I am a first-generation American born to two immigrants, so I’ve had a substantially different upbringing from those of my friends. My family doesn’t like cursing, drinking or smoking of any sort in their home, and most people seem to understand this. This friend simply doesn’t understand why she can’t cuss or drink around my parents. I’ve had to remind her to watch her mouth on several occasions when she’s been in our home. Is this a bad sign? Should I stop inviting her over? —Disrespectful
DEAR DISRESPECTFUL: Yes, you should stop inviting that friend to visit you. Just because your family’s values are different doesn't mean that she has the right to ignore them. She is being selfish and rude. Your parents deserve to be treated with respect in their home. The fact that she is oblivious to her rude behavior is troubling.
Be aware that there are plenty of American families that do not appreciate cursing, drinking or smoking in their homes. Your family is not so unusual in that regard, and they have every right to keep their own rules where they live.
Talk to your friend. Let her know that if she cannot respect your parents, she cannot come over anymore. Period. If that ends your friendship, it is likely for the best. Everyone must learn how to be respectful of others’ traditions and differences. If she cannot do that, she is not a healthy friend for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The idea of coming home for the summer gives me terrible anxiety. I promised my parents that I would come home for two months this summer starting at the end of May. I’ve finally bought my ticket, but I’m getting increasingly nervous about it. My parents and I tend to bicker about small things when I’m home. The dynamic is much different than it used to be, and I don't think that we know how to be around each other for that long anymore. The thought of running into people that I went to high school with also makes me nervous. How do I stop feeling so anxious about returning home? —Summer Visit
DEAR SUMMER VISIT: Decide in advance that you are going to have a positive visit all the way around. Make a pact with yourself that you will stand in your own power as a young adult who does not have to fall into unproductive patterns just because you are at home. Design a schedule for yourself that allows you to have alone time every day so that you can settle yourself as needed.
When you are in your parents’ company, don’t take the bait. When they start to bicker, keep your mouth shut. Don’t react to them. Choose to talk about positive things with them and do more listening than talking. You can even tell them that you want to have a pleasant visit, so you have no intention of arguing with them.
When you see people you know from high school, you can say hello and move on, but also prepare a few things to share about your college life that you don’t mind everybody knowing. Share those tidbits and keep it moving.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
