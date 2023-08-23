As the first Republican debate approaches, I have an urgent appeal to the candidates: Please adopt the good things Donald Trump did and skip the catastrophic parts (i.e., everything after the campaign ended on Nov. 8, 2016).
Although he presided over the most wasted presidency in history, the 2016 Trump campaign was magnificent, without peer, perfect in every respect.
I described the many useful innovations of that campaign in my book "In Trump We Trust." Please start there, Republicans.
President Trump may have been a pathetic crybaby too scared to fire his own attorney general — much less ask Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for wall funding — but in 2016, it was all image, and candidate Trump came across as strong.
Quiz: Who is the greatest president of the last century? Answer: Ronald Reagan.
You think he won because he had the nicest family?
He wouldn't have been elected dogcatcher with that bunch. Yet somehow, Reagan won a 44-state landslide in 1980 and a 49-state landslide in 1984.
His wife, Nancy, badgered him throughout his presidency to be pro-choice. Note that the crucial word in the previous sentence isn't "pro-choice"; it's "wife." Nancy hadn't been elected to anything. He ignored her — and went on to ignite an economic boom that lasted 30 years, defeat the Evil Empire and restore a nation in decline to its superpower status.
But every four years, campaign consultants convince the candidates that voters are dying to hear about their families. Two for the price of one, to borrow an embarrassing slogan of the Clintons.
Let's review some of the horrors from 2016:
In addition to Sen. Marco Rubio's strange idea that having a bartender father was a crucial qualification for president, his typical opening statement went something like this:
"My name is Marco Rubio. I'm from Florida. My wife, Jeanette, and I are the proud — we've been married 17 years — and we're the proud parents of four children, two of whom were able to join us here this evening." (The other two were in bartender school.)
Compare that to Trump's opening statement: "I'm Donald Trump. ... I've made billions and billions of dollars dealing with people all over the world, and I want to put whatever that talent is to work for this country so we have great trade deals, we make our country rich again, we make it great again."
Jimmy Carter's invocation of his daughter at the 1980 presidential debate was widely regarded as the reason he lost. Asked about nuclear treaties at the debate, Carter said: "I had a discussion with my daughter, Amy, the other day before I came here to ask her what the most important issue was. She said she thought nuclear weaponry and the control of nuclear arms." (Her second-most important issue? Why Wendy Smith at school was so stuck up.)
One week later, The New York Times began an article on Carter's sweeping defeat with this: "Jimmy Carter almost had Leslie Fleisher's vote ... until she saw his debate with Ronald Reagan last Tuesday and heard Mr. Carter mention that his 13-year-old daughter, Amy, regarded nuclear weaponry as the most important issue. Then she decided to stay home."
This humble pie crap began with Bill Clinton, who specifically requested that speakers at the 1992 Democratic National Convention tell stories of childhood deprivation (as documented by Ron Fournier, then of the Associated Press).
The I-Feel-Your-Pain routine was a huge hit with urban liberals, but Clinton went on to lose the working-class vote. Not coincidentally, this was the precise moment the Democrats dumped the working class and became the party of Wall Street and welfare bums.
Republican voters want issues, not Oprah.
Candidates, we don't care if you were born a poor black child (Steve Martin, "The Jerk") or your wife is hell on wheels. Please just promise to build a wall and execute criminals.
