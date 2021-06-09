You never really know who’s watching your life. You never really know who the Lord will send to cross-section your heart and challenge your faith. It’s paramount that if you choose to wear Bible-based apparel, then you should live what you wear.
Saturday, May 22, was another God-moment and memory maker of faith for our big family at the Massanutten Family Resort. While standing around waiting for my three sons to purchase arm bands for the day, a lean, ripped cyclist pulls up alongside of me, “Hey, my name is Bill. I’ve been watching your family as I cruised the parking lot. I need prayer … actually my niece and my new twin great nieces need lots of prayer. I saw your T-shirt and thought I should ask you to pray!”
I was so glad that I chose my chartreuse staff shirt for the Gospel Praisefest which asked in bold black letters on the back: Need Prayer? I introduced myself. We shook hands. Bill pulled out his cell phone and showed me several pictures of his twin preemie great nieces. One resting in each hand of their first-time momma. Bill said, “Their names are Charlotte Marie and Gregory Raymond. They clinically died yesterday in NICU, but today they’re breathing again.”
By this time my grandchildren were super curious. I gathered some of our family prayer warriors. And as we pierced the darkness and prophesied life into Bill’s preemie great nieces — the peace of God that passes all understanding (and defies human logic) overwhelmed Bill. He rejoiced with us knowing Our Great God had directed the moment, heard his plea, and our concert of prayers. After the amen, Bill (a USMC war veteran) said something I’ve never heard before, “Ray, I cussed God on the mountain yesterday, but He won again today!”
Friends — the fingerprints of God always “show up” when you are looking for them! When we watch while we wait, we win! After Bill composed his emotions, he cycled away with these words, “Hey Ray, eight months ago, I was in a near fatal accident, not expected to live or ever walk again … Look at me now … I believe in miracles!”
For the next hour, observant Bill watched our family. Every time they rode the rubberized escalator and climbed into the giant tubes for another downhill slide — Bill made comments of the “evident faith” of our crew!
You never really know who’s watching your life. You never really know who the Lord will send to cross-section your heart and challenge your faith. “But in your hearts set Christ apart as holy — acknowledging Him, giving Him first place in your lives as Lord. Always be ready to give a logical defense to anyone who asks you to account for the hope and confident assurance elicited by faith that is within you, yet do it with gentleness and respect.” (I Peter 3:15 Amplified)
Wear Jesus ... and live Jesus on the planet.
