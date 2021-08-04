It is hard to believe that August has arrived, and September is just around the corner. After most kids have been out of school since March 2020. it will be almost like having a kindergartener again even if they are a senior! That first day of school is always exciting and emotional for the first-time student and parents. In 1970 and 1971, when my two oldest boys started school, I played the strong parent role. Walking them down the hallways of Buckingham Elementary, leaving them in the care of the teacher, walking bravely out to my car. Turning around I got out of the car and walked across the lawn to the back of the school and peered in the windows. How embarrassing when the teacher and students waved at me — including my own boys!
Today’s recipes are a mixture of fresh garden vegetables. Give them a try!
FRESH SPINACH SALAD. Remove the stems and wash a pound of fresh spinach and pat dry. Tear into bite-size pieces. Combine spinach, 1 small chopped red onion, 3 sliced hard-boiled eggs and 6 slices cooked and crumbled bacon. Serve with a dressing consisting of 1 cup oil, 1/3 cup vinegar, 1/3 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon powdered mustard, 1 teaspoon celery seed, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mix well.
The kids will love JELLO COOKIES. Sift 4 cups of flour with 1 teaspoon baking powder. Cream 1/2 cup butter and gradually add 1 cup sugar and one 3-ounce package of dry Jello — flavor of your choice, cream well. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonful on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes. Makes about 5 dozen.
MEXICAN SALAD. Chop 1 onion with 4 tomatoes, and 1 head lettuce and put in a large bowl. Toss in 4 ounces grated cheddar cheese and one 8-ounce bottle French dressing. Crunch and add 2 cups of Dorito chips. Brown one pound of ground beef and add one 15 ounce can of red kidney beans when beef is browned. Simmer for 10 minutes. Mix into the salad and serve.
SLOW COOKER HAM AND EGGS. This dish is a great treat any time of the year. It is a hands-off dish and a fun meal for family and friends anytime. In a large bowl whisk together 6 large eggs, 1 cup biscuit baking mix, 2/3 cup milk, 1/3 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons fresh minced parsley, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Whisk well and pour into a greased 3 or 4 quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 3 — 4 hours or until eggs are set. Just before turning off heat add 1 cup fully cooked diced ham, 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, 1 finely minced small onion and 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese to the top, replace lid, turn off heat and let set until ready to serve.
SWEET PINEAPPLE CASSEROLE. This baked pineapple has just the right amount of sweetness and is the right accompaniment to any dish any time of the year. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix together 2 large beaten eggs with 2 cans (20 ounces each) unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1 teaspoon melted butter. Mix well and pour into a greased 2-quart casserole dish and bake uncovered for about 1 1/4 hours.
