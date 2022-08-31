Grace, peace, and love to everyone. Our summer is winding down. We’ve enjoyed the county fairs, the beach, the car shows and just being with family and friends. The fall season is right around the corner. There will be shorter days, for those with children homework and after school activities. As the seasons have changed so has the culture and view of the land, nation and society. As I prayed about what to share the children were placed in my spirit. I’m reminded of a song entitled ‘What About The Children”.
This songs tells of a girl with tears streaming down her face, heart broken and hurting because of life. The struggles, the pain, is she homeless with children, on drugs with no hope. Is this my daughter or is she yours? The boy who wears a hardened frown, standing alone because his dreams are dying, trying over and over getting the same results, turning to the streets because that’s where he’s received. Is this my son or is he yours? As I think about my children, your children who are returning to school, some for the first time, to learn, to be happy, to grow and develop into leaders, such a beautiful time in their lives. We must know and understand the challenges for them that need our attention and prayers.
Our culture has gone so far left that “right” is no longer “right.” Our culture has gone so far down that we are allowing our babies to choose conflicting lifestyles, saying it’s their right to do so. Let them be children, help them respect and appreciate life as God has created them. What about the children, so innocent, so trusting. What’s taking place around them and around us is the direct result of a broken and decaying world. It’s so easy to ignore and go with the flow. It’s real. It hurts. These are our children. We are responsible.
Our children need our love, help, guidance and protection. Do we care enough, are we troubled enough to boldly stand for truth and righteousness. Do we remember those who showed us the right way. How to kneel down and pray now I lay me down to sleep ... to fold our hands and say “Thou art great and thou art good” … to say “yes ma’am,” “no, sir,” “thank you,” “I’m sorry.” From the squeegee kids to our children, we must sound the alarm with love, giving hope and assistance in every way possible. Heaven help us because hell wants them and us.
Let’s help our children to be children, healthy physically and emotionally and mentally. Let’s help them to embrace and build from their Jack Hartman experiences. They can’t yet spell what they’re allowed to want to become. If we confuse and kill their dreams today, we deny them of becoming great leaders of tomorrow.
Father, cover our children our families protect and provide in these troubled times. Help us to overcome. To live and lead as Jesus would. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.