Just a few days ago I enjoyed yet another birthday. Although I will not disclose my age, I will say I have more years behind, than I do ahead. One thought on that day was that my mortality is real. My second thought was as a pastor am I doing enough. 2nd Corinthians 9:6 says, “whoever sows sparingly, shall also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully shall reap generously.”
What we should understand as we consider our own mortality is that by God’s grace a few things happen to Christians as a reward for faithful generosity. Reward number one is that the giver is enriched. Reward number two is the receiver of our generosity is blessed. Their needs are met. Reward number three is that God who is the source of all generosity is praised for His grace. An old Greek proverb says, “Society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they will never sit under.” Paul in 2nd Corinthians 9:15 calls this generosity, “God’s indescribable gift.”
Pastors, laity, church officers, congregants, family and friends. All who put their hand to the plow, this is why we do what we do in our daily Christian walk. It is our job to faithfully plant seeds and raise as many trees as possible whose shade we will never enjoy. Long when you and I are gone maybe, just maybe, someone will say you left some trees that folk could find shade under, they could find rest under, they could find that blessed assurance of God’s ever-present grace.
What are we living for? Again, the proverb says, “society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they will never sit under.” So, let’s sow into our ministries by planting some seeds and grow a few trees to bless as many people as we can. May God add his blessings to our days as we give him all the glory, honor and praise.
