Just a few days ago I enjoyed yet another birthday. Although I will not disclose my age, I will say I have more years behind, than I do ahead. One thought on that day was that my mortality is real. My second thought was as a pastor am I doing enough. 2nd Corinthians 9:6 says, “whoever sows sparingly, shall also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully shall reap generously.”

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.