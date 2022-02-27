“Commit to a hard look and honest understanding of our national history and its impact, pro and con, on all races. That could be a key component leading up to America’s big 250th birthday celebration in 2026. It could help increase mutual understanding, awareness and respect.”
“Seriously, we need to get back to a faith-based reality of brotherly love, taking care of our neighbors, like when I was growing up. Having a sense of morality being taught along with respect for differences among all people.”
“Follow what is taught in 1 Corinthians of the New Testament, ‘love God and love our neighbor.’ Be kind, promote goodwill, rejoice in truth, bear one another’s burdens. Until we can love like that, we will continue with an us against them mentality, forgetting we’re all Americans.”
Jack Broderick
Retired Federal Programs Director
Chester
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Communicate. Without communication, you have nothing! Be honest and apply self-evaluation to what you do in your own involvement in improving race relationships.”
Jim Brown
Past President,
Grasonville Community Center
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
John “Squeaky” Lofland
Equipment Operator
Sudlersville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Kia Reed
Assistant Pastor,
Abundant Life Church
Chestertown
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Pray for peace, rather than what we have been doing as a nation.”
