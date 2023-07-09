“Oh my God! This is one of the worst decisions made in our state government. You now can’t walk through a business parking lot without smelling it. We already have distracted drivers with cell phones, impaired drivers from drinking alcohol, and now we legalize recreational marijuana? What are we thinking — not! We’ve just added to the issues of problems concerning our communities. That’s my opinion.”
“Impairment while driving, and according to the county sheriff — drug movers/sellers will hide behind ‘weed’, meaning it’s not considered probable cause to search the vehicle during traffic stops.”
Helen Bennett
Business Owner
Chester
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Penny Carroll
Kids Dental Surgical Assistant
Wye Mills
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“I’m not against its legalization. It’s not my place to tell someone they shouldn’t use it. I do support the use of medical marijuana for those who need it.”
Melissa Mills
Veterinary Assistant
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Auto accidents. Are there blood tests for impairment?”
David Sipes
Plumber
Chester
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Driving under the influence is my greatest concern.”
