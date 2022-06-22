I get asked from time to time, “what is the hardest part of preaching?” I simply answer, “the delivery.” One of the worst things I think we are teaching this generation is that they have to have an opinion on everything and they have to declare it to the world through whatever media platform they have in front of them.
The apostle Paul gave a young pastor named Timothy some good advice when it comes to what is worth talking about and how to “deliver” a message.
“But foolish and unlearned (ignorant) disputes avoid, knowing that they generate strife. And the servant of the Lord must not strive (quarrel) but be gentle to all, able to teach, patient ....” II Tim 2:23-24
The apostle Paul obviously did not have news networks, newspapers, radio talk shows, email and Facebook where everybody is trying to make their point 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Regardless of the amount of platforms we have, following the apostle Paul’s instruction to a young pastor 2,000 years ago might be the best advice as we continue forward with new ways of bringing conflict or hope.
My dad who a few months ago celebrated 70 years of marriage told me that the reason their marriage made it this long was because he realized very early on that “there are only a few things really worth fighting about, but when you do disagree, be nice.”
I’ve had the privilege to be on radio for the last 45 years. The program is called “What Does The Bible Say?” I named it that because I realized that after we go to God’s word to see what it says about an issue, there is normally very little we need to add on to that. God’ word speaks with clarity.
My challenge to each reader is for us to open God’s word and hear what He has to say before we turn on Facebook and other media and see what our friends say do. God’s word (truth) does not change; opinions do change.
Let us thank God for an inerrant, inspired and infallible Bible that continues to speak to hearts that will listen and obey.
