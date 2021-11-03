Why did God send the flood, and why is it important to know about the days of Noah?
We need to know about it because it shows us the grace of God in the past and for the future. God created the human race and as time continued man’s wickedness became great on the earth.
There was a rapid spiritual decline after the first sin. Man’s every imagination and his thoughts were evil, and the earth was filled with violence. They had no time for God until it was too late.
It repented the Lord that he had made man and He said that He would destroy all of mankind from the face of the earth, but Noah found Grace in the eyes of the Lord, and it was that Grace that saved Noah and his family.
God gave Noah the plans for building the Ark, and when it was completed and loaded the Bible says that God shut the door. No one else could enter and everyone outside were lost.
There was an end to God’s patience. In Matthew 24:37-39, Jesus says, “But as the days of Noah were, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be. For as in the day before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the Ark and knew not until the flood came and took them all away, so shall also the coming of the Son of Man be.” Look around, at all the immorality, hate, evil, and violence of our day, how can we not believe that the words of Jesus are true for us today, and that He will return?
God’s grace, mercy and love saved Noah and his family, and that is the only hope for us who are living today. If we die, or if Jesus returns, as He promised, God will shut the door again. We must confess our sins today and stop our sinful living and look to Jesus Christ, for He is our only Hope.
There is coming a time in this world when there will be an end to God’s patience again, with the human race, and that is why we need to know Jesus Christ as our personal Savior today.
Therefore, this is why we need to know the truth today about why God set the flood.
