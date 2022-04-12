It was the slap heard around the world. And although many would say that they do not care about the slap or what actors and actresses do politically, emotionally or physically, the slap must take notice. As a society we can improve on this type of conduct and exhibition of temper and uninhibited, uncontrolled milieu.
Will Smith seemed like a congenial guy, someone happy, someone in control of his own destiny. So why would he do such an out of character thing on a show that is seen by audiences around the world? It gained him nothing. He looked like a fool. He looked a bit crazy.
And what about the “F-word?” Who enjoys hearing that, especially when people are in their finest apparel? Not only did he say it once, but he also repeated it. That does not work very well when you try to punish a child for saying cuss words.
Well, Will Smith is not the first. Just look at the soccer player Megan Rapinoe (the one who likes purple hair) who had a camera and microphone in her face, and she clearly said, for all to hear, “F- the White House.” Soon thereafter, I could not resist mentioning on her Instagram how proud I was of her zeal to improve paychecks for the female soccer players commensurate with the income of the men’s team. I went on to suggest that Rapinoe’s message would be heard better if she refrained from the use of the F word for the entire world to hear. In reply, I was rewarded with her female fiancé Sue Bird chiming in with two words under my comment, which was directed at me, “F- you.”
Hmmm, I am an educated woman (a lawyer) with a lot of good advice to give females in sports since my father was a professional athlete for thirty-seven years and I was married to one. Hmmm, I get a guttural response from Bird: “F- You.” Did she think that was cute? I hope the general populace thought it was stupid.
Later in the year, I noticed Rapinoe then appeared in a Subway food commercial. That sends a message to the buying public that the F word is acceptable and that her performances at her soccer craft take precedence in deciding who graces the television set in a Subway commercial. Cussing and profanity was not a factor to consider in giving her lucrative monies for an appearance in a commercial. The commercial was also seen on the Super Bowl. Amazing.
Another example of bad behavior being rewarded was the debacle with the then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer and travels violative of the Mann Act to spend time with a “woman of the night” at the Willoughby Hotel in Washington, D.C. Afterwards, he was rewarded with an anchor position on CNN.
There are no repercussions for bad behavior with many recent episodes, too numerous to list. In the old days, we got a big bar of Dial soap rubbed in our mouths and blew bubbles for a week if we said a cuss word. And God forbid if you attended Catholic School. The punishment was brutal even for the smallest infractions. When my sister wore a Mickey Mouse shirt to school, she was punished with saying a rosary or two and was suspended for a week. Then she got the wrath of my mother and a hard wooden spoon on her rear end. Not anymore. I am so glad my sister did not slap someone on an award’s show or say the F- word twice. She would have been condemned to some dungeon as punishment.
So, what can we learn from the Will Smith slap? We can learn to teach children and teens that this is WRONG conduct. That Will Smith needs a bit of anger management and that his conduct will cloud his congenial brand that he has fortified for years.
We can remind those who choose bad behavior in public to cut it out, that it is not acceptable. Like an older gentleman in Saratoga Springs….On one bright and sunny day on a street corner, the gentleman who was dressed like the Duke of Windsor pointed at a young man with no shirt on and his pants down to his kneecaps. The elderly man raised his walking cane, and said to him, “Young man, when you come to Saratoga, you must dress better.” The young man just looked at him, but he got the message. Dress appropriately. Now this might be a bit too far, but it is a start. Heck, Michael Jordon made the worst dressed list when he was a young basketball player, he then upped his dress game and looked great for decades. He set the scale for athletes looking good for themselves and the public.
One good example of a reasonable act of contrition came to me from a friend who just moved to Louisville. He said that it was a Sunday and he walked out onto his yard to pick up the Sunday newspaper with a cup of coffee in his hand. As he looked down the street, he noticed that all the mailboxes were broken, lying on the ground. Apparently, someone took a baseball bat to all of them.
As my friend sat at his kitchen table reading the news, there was a knock on the door. He opened it and in front of him stood an embarrassed young man, his father and grandfather. The father of the boy introduced himself and told my friend that his son destroyed his mailbox. The father said that the boy would be paying for the mailboxes out of his own money and asked my friend what chores his son could do around his house as penance for his bad behavior. My friend was stunned. So, was I as he repeated the story?
We need to act like that father and grandfather and make individuals accountable for their bad behavior. We might just get a chance along the way to remove a few cuss words too.
Cathy Lindberg Jarosz is a resident of Easton.
