Winter Citrus
We need to keep that promise we made to ourselves and our families during the New Year gathering - eat healthier in 2023. This is no joke friends - with so many viruses, colds, allergies, COVID cases and whatever else is floating around in the air - let’s get serious. Today let’s talk about all kinds of fruits - fresh, canned and frozen. If you walked into my kitchen right now you would find a fruit bowl on my table holding pears, oranges and apples. Over in the refrigerator drawer there are grapes and grapefruit. In the kitchen cabinet there is both dried fruit and canned fruit. This has been practiced throughout my lifetime - from my childhood to my married life to my retirement life. Growing up my father always brought fruit and vegetables home from the markets and my older brothers, who drove long haul trucks, brought fruit and vegetables out of the south.

