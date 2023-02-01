We need to keep that promise we made to ourselves and our families during the New Year gathering - eat healthier in 2023. This is no joke friends - with so many viruses, colds, allergies, COVID cases and whatever else is floating around in the air - let’s get serious. Today let’s talk about all kinds of fruits - fresh, canned and frozen. If you walked into my kitchen right now you would find a fruit bowl on my table holding pears, oranges and apples. Over in the refrigerator drawer there are grapes and grapefruit. In the kitchen cabinet there is both dried fruit and canned fruit. This has been practiced throughout my lifetime - from my childhood to my married life to my retirement life. Growing up my father always brought fruit and vegetables home from the markets and my older brothers, who drove long haul trucks, brought fruit and vegetables out of the south.
Fruits and sweets are almost the same price these days - so I do have some of each on hand. Citrus fruits are rich in multiple nutrients such as vitamin C, flavonoids, and fiber which confer vascular protection, reduce inflammation, improve gastrointestinal function and health, and play an important role in preventing conditions like diabetes, cancer, neurological disease. What are three benefits of citrus fruits? Their soluble fiber and flavonoids may help raise healthy HDL cholesterol and lower harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. The fruits may lower high blood pressure, another risk factor for heart disease. They're also rich in potassium, which can help reduce your risk of stroke and heart disease.
Eating half a grapefruit before every meal is more than just a weight-loss tip. The pink-colored citrus is ranked amongst the highest for antioxidants. Grapefruit also helps inhibit tumors and repairs DNA in human prostate cancer cells.
Pineapples can help ease symptoms of arthritis, and has been known to boost immunity and suppress inflammation after surgery or a strenuous exercise. Eating a few slices of fresh pineapple a day can help your digestion by cleaning the body's organs and blood, increase metabolism, nourish your hair, skin, nails and teeth.
Oranges help your body make collagen, a protein that heals wounds and gives you smoother skin. This fruit also it easier to absorb iron to fight anemia, fights inflammation and can reduce the severity of conditions like asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer, and slows age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can lead to vision loss.
GARLIC LEMON ROASTED CHICKEN
12 ounces new potatoes, scrubbed and halved, 2 medium lemons, halved, 1 medium sweet onion, cut into 1-inch wedges, 1 tablespoon olive oil, ¾ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, 3 pounds meaty chicken pieces (breast halves, thighs, and drumsticks), skinned if desired, 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced, 12 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed, 1 tablespoon snipped fresh tarragon. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large roasting pan combine potatoes, lemons, and onion. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Toss to coat and spread to an even layer. Set aside.
Using a sharp knife, make four or five 1/2- to 1-inch slits in the meaty parts of each chicken piece. Insert a slice of garlic into each slit. Place chicken, bone sides down, in a single layer over vegetables in the roasting pan. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast, uncovered, for 45 to 55 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F for breast halves or 180°F for thighs). In a large saucepan, cook green beans, covered, in enough boiling salted water to cover for 8 to 10 minutes or just until tender. Drain and keep warm. Transfer chicken to a serving platter. Remove lemon halves from the roasting pan. Add green beans to the potato mixture along with the tarragon; toss to combine.
CITRUS REFRESHER
Juice of 2 large oranges or lemons, 3 tangerines or 1 grapefruit, 1 ⅓ cups sugar, ⅓ cup water, sugar, 3 medium limes (1/3 cup juice), ¾ - 1 cup honey or 1 cup sugar, 6 cups water, 2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, ice cubes, lemon slices, lime slices, honey or sugar (optional). In a 2-1/2-quart pitcher, combine lemon juice, lime juice and 3/4 to 1 cup honey. Add water and raspberries. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Just before serving, gently stir to combine. Pour into ice-filled glasses. If you like, add lemon and/or lime slices. Sweeten to taste with additional honey or sugar, if you like. Makes 8 to 10 (6- to 8-ounce) servings.
LEMON MELTAWAYS
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoon butter, softened, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar divided, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon table salt, parchment paper. Beat butter at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until creamy. Add 1/2 cup powdered sugar; beat at medium speed until light and fluffy. Stir in zest and juice. Whisk together flour and the next two ingredients. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended. Cover and chill for 1 hour, Preheat the oven to 350°. Drop dough by level spoonfuls 2 inches apart onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets, using a 1-inch cookie scoop. Bake at 350° for 13 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes. Toss together warm cookies and remaining 1 cup powdered sugar in a small bowl.
FLORIDA ORANGE GROVE PIE
4 large egg whites, 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar, 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar divided, 5 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts, 5 large egg yolks, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), 1/8 teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons orange zest, divided (from 1 large orange), 2 cups heavy cream, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, 1 (20-oz.) jar refrigerated mandarin orange segments (such as Del Monte), drained and divided. Preheat the oven to 275°F. Beat egg whites with an electric mixer on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute; beat in cream of tartar. Increase speed to high, and beat until medium peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add 1 cup of the granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Spread meringue on bottom and up sides of a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle chopped walnuts over the edge of meringue, lightly pressing to adhere. Bake in a preheated oven until lightly browned, about 1 hour. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 30 minutes. Whisk together egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, 2 1⁄2 tablespoons of the zest, and remaining 1⁄2 cup granulated sugar in the top of a double boiler. Cook over simmering water, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, about 8 to 10 minutes. Place top of double boiler in a bowl of ice water, and let it stand, stirring occasionally, until completely chilled, about 20 minutes. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl.
Beat cream and powdered sugar with an electric mixer on high speed until medium peaks form, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir 1⁄2 cup of the whipped cream into the egg-citrus mixture. Gently fold 1 cup of the whipped cream into the egg-citrus mixture. Gently fold 1 cup of the mandarin orange segments into the mixture. Transfer to prepared meringue pie shell, smoothing top. Mound remaining whipped cream on top of pie, making a well in the center. Arrange remaining orange segments on top center of pie. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 tablespoon orange zest. Chill 2 to 3 hours before serving.
UNBAKED PINEAPPLE PIE
This pie will be a hit any place you serve it. Start with two pre baked 9 inch pie crust ready to be filled. Try one graham cracker crust and one plain if desired. Then in a large bowl add one can of crushed pineapple, drained, one can sweetened condensed milk, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 cup finely crushed pecans, and a large container of Cool Whip, adding half of this cool whip at a time to make easier mixing. Mix well and pour into the pie crusts. Refrigerate for an hour before serving or freeze for quicker serving.
BAKED PINEAPPLE
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, 3 beaten eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup butter, one #2 can crushed pineapple, undrained, and 4 cubed bread slices. Mix well and pour into a 1 1/2-quart dish and bake for about 40 minutes.
CITRUS FRUIT SALAD
1 large red grapefruit, 3 oranges (cara cara, navel, or a mix), 4 blood oranges, 2 tangerines, pinch of organic sugar, fresh mint, for garnish. To cut the grapefruit, oranges, blood oranges, and tangerines, slice the top and bottom of the fruit off just down to the flesh. Turn onto a flat end and using a sharp knife cut the peel and pith off from top to bottom, moving around the fruit until all is removed. Turn the fruit onto its side and cut into ¼-½ inch rounds. Arrange the fruit on a serving platter. Sprinkle any of the sour fruit (grapefruit, kumquats, Meyer lemons) with a small pinch of sugar. Garnish with fresh mint. You can arrange the leaves, or thinly slice the leaves and sprinkle over the whole thing for more mint flavor. Serve in individual bowls or in large bowl.
