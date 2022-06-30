The Town of Easton is currently working on the 2023 re-write of the Town's Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is important because it is a document used by your elected officials, citizens, developers, and special interest groups as a guide for future development and issues the Town will face over the next decade of growth. There are a number of ways in which communities approach this task, but in Easton, the process relies heavily on the input and involvement of our citizens.
Easton is a small town that offers residents and visitors a quality of life that is difficult, if not impossible, to duplicate anywhere else in the United States and has made many 'best of' lists. With its rural character, proximity to the Chesapeake Bay, its historic Downtown, and the historical and contemporary residential neighborhoods, Easton is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. We can all agree that maintaining the character, the very essence of this place that makes it so unique and special will be an enormous challenge.
There have been a number of small neighborhood meetings as one part of an extensive community outreach to solicit public input, and more will be planned in the future to gather as many in-person comments as possible. But these meetings are not the only way our citizens can participate. There are surveys available on the Town's website, in both English and Spanish, covering issues like future growth, neighborhood design, and quality of life. We encourage you to visit the Town's website at https://www.eastonmd.gov/564/2023-Comprehensive-Plan-Update, watch the short video on the importance of the Comprehensive Plan, and fill out the surveys. Please keep an eye out for additional opportunities for public input with a town hall-style meeting and the public hearing once the draft document is complete.
The Town of Easton is the heart of Talbot County, has been here for centuries, and its identity is subject to change from both residential and commercial development. The Comprehensive Plan process allows citizen input on how best we can change and maintain our historical and cultural character into the future. Facilitating that change while simultaneously maintaining the authentic, small-town character that makes Easton the special place it remains today, is the principal challenge of this exercise. Please help us with this endeavor by providing your thoughts and ideas for what our future should look like and how we can achieve it.
Lynn Thomas is the town planner for Easton and Megan Cook is the Easton Town Council president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.