A trip over the Bay Bridge to a doctor’s appointment in Annapolis last weekend revealed several daunting phenomena. One, the gas prices have risen dramatically since I was last on the road. Second, I have never seen such a crowd of cargo freighters anchored below the bridge. Is there a connection? Well, perhaps not exactly, but a common thread might be deduced.
On Jan. 21, the Keystone XL pipeline was shut down. Since that executive order, we have gone from being energy independent, actually exporting our excess energy production, to now needing to import oil from the OPEC cartel and plead with them to increase production to help reduce the per-barrel price as our diminished production has reduced supply.
The observation of so many ships anchored in the bay is not just a phenomenon of the Port of Baltimore, this is occurring in all the major ports; why? They can’t be offloaded due to the shortage of truck drivers to transport containers as quickly as in the past. What happened to our previously efficient transporting workforce?
Just possibly the infusion of billions in “relief” money not backed by a commensurate increase in goods and services has made not working an attractive option. The result of the inability to transport goods efficiently can now be observed in understocked shelves in retail establishments. COVID-related restrictions of many labor-intensive businesses, especially the restaurant industry, while of some necessity, encouraged the shrinking of our workforce further. As these restrictions have been relaxed, the return of the workforce has not been realized.
Have you ever seen so many “Help Wanted” signs imploring new employees with significant bonuses and higher wages offered? These economic alterations, largely the result of political policies, are inflicting the cruelest tax of all: rampant inflation, as wage increases are not keeping pace with price increases and buying power erodes.
If these policies are intended to undermine our economy to the degree that it can no longer provide the high standard of living it successfully has done in the past, but rather, as I suspect, are an intentional attack on an economy based on goods and services being provided by the forces of supply and demand in a free-market economy, their objectives are coming to fruition.
This will allow, by design, an alternative economic system, their ultimate goal, socialism. Where, in Winston Churchill’s words, “we will share misery equally” when, in Margaret Thatcher’s words, “we run out of other people’s money” to support a Marxist “utopia.”
MICHAEL PELCZAR
Chestertown
