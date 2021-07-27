Term limits are in the handful of solutions bandied about in and out of political circles as a cure for irresponsible or unresponsive politicians. “We need to have term limits,” is a common refrain heard from those frustrated with what can seem like a pervasive culture of either hyper-partisan squabbles or or good-old-boys club governance.
The 2022 gubernatorial race highlights at least a discussion of term limits. By last accounting, the brimming crop of hopefuls includes nine Democrats and three Republicans have gone public with their intention to run for the seat soon to be vacated by term limited Gov. Larry Hogan.
The arguments for term limits are self-evident with Congress’ low approval rating and the long list of corruption and mismanagement that comes with unchallenged bureaucracies and political machines.
But there are legitimate challenges to term limits worth exploring.
The first flaw of term limits is the creation of an artificial cycle of candidate interest, demonstrated by the chock full roster of would be executives. After the first Hogan term, where were these candidates? The answer is they were bidding their time for a better window of opportunity, like any bright and well-advised person would. Why challenge a reasonably strong opponent when you know you can wait? Term limits depress the pool of willing challengers after a first term, but artificially inflate the pool of newcomers who like their chances against other newcomers. Even with all of the strong feelings about Hogan from left and right, would there really be nine candidates from the opposite party and three from his own?
The second flaw of term limits is the state could be robbed of a good governor. Many members of the left and right ends of the political spectrum currently harbor strong negative feelings about the governor, but that doesn’t mean the sentiment is universally held. Prior to the pandemic, it would have been reasonable to call Hogan a generally popular governor. After the pandemic, his favorability rankings probably mirror other office-holders in the nation, with some spikes and dips depending on the poll participants. Voters won’t get the chance to give Hogan feedback about his performance. Would any current challenger of either party be favored over Hogan if the incumbent could mount a campaign for a third term? Could any beat him? We will never know, and consequently, voters will be robbed of a chance to elect a familiar entity with a track record and eight years of experience in the job.
The third flaw of term limits is the lame duck effect automatically created by a hard and fast limit on holding the office. On the day of inauguration of a governor’s second term, an important incentive goes away. Lame duck status is one thing if it is clear the person has done a terrible job or does not intend to run again, but a term limited governor could become more careless or reckless without the prospect of a reelection bid. The officeholder knows there can be no accountability of a third election.
Maryland’s gubernatorial term limits are a well-intended measure, but their limits act to rob voters and citizens of a potential good choice for governor, artificially change the job performance they get from a governor, and subject them to crowded primaries. The issue is worth at least a new examination.
