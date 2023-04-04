Reasonable people can disagree on whether and what restrictions there should be on access to firearms by mentally stable adults. But there is nothing reasonable about the premise by many on the political right that government should have no legal way to prohibit mentally or emotionally disturbed individuals from packing heat. That irrational stance by pro-gun politicians, which directly contributed to the murders of a student and teacher in St. Louis’ school shooting last fall, has now contributed to the six shooting deaths at a Nashville school this past week. The shooter was under medical supervision for an emotional disorder but was able to legally buy seven guns anyway.
Tennessee, like Missouri, has no red-flag law to address such situations. That’s not an oversight but a deliberate, politically driven policy decision by Republican elected officials in both states. Until politicians start paying at the polls for this gross abdication of duty to public safety, these avoidable tragedies will continue unabated.
After a shooter at St. Louis’ Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last October killed student Alexzandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, before being killed himself by police, the role played by Missouri’s loose gun laws quickly became clear. Among several factors was that the 19-year-old shooter’s family was concerned enough about his mental state that they called police before the shooting. But with no red-flag law in Missouri that would allow a court to declare him temporarily unfit to have a weapon, there was nothing the family, the police or anyone else could do.
The irony to the tragedy is that, just months earlier, last June, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure offering incentives to states that pass red flag laws. Not only did Missouri’s Republican legislators spurn any notion of accepting such incentives, but — in an illustration of just how extreme this crowd has become — some of them sent a letter to then-Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a longtime top advocate of gun rights, demanding that he pull his support for that or “any bill ... that contains gun control or firearm confiscation of any kind.”
That would include, apparently, those whose mental state makes them dangerous to themselves and others. (Blunt, to his credit, ignored their demands and helped pass the legislation.)
The Nashville shooter also faced no obstacles to buying weapons, despite diagnosed emotional problems and family members who insisted the 28-year-old mental patient sell what they thought was the only gun in the house. As with the family of the St. Louis shooter, there wasn’t much else they could do, given that Tennessee’s legislators, like Missouri’s, have come down firmly in favor of lunatics having access to firearms.
That won’t appear on any of their campaign literature going forward, but it should — and rational voters should judge them accordingly.
