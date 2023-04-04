Reasonable people can disagree on whether and what restrictions there should be on access to firearms by mentally stable adults. But there is nothing reasonable about the premise by many on the political right that government should have no legal way to prohibit mentally or emotionally disturbed individuals from packing heat. That irrational stance by pro-gun politicians, which directly contributed to the murders of a student and teacher in St. Louis’ school shooting last fall, has now contributed to the six shooting deaths at a Nashville school this past week. The shooter was under medical supervision for an emotional disorder but was able to legally buy seven guns anyway.

