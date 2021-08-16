Twenty years after 9/11, the triumph on Afghanistan is almost complete. No, not the triumph of American forces and our Afghan allies bringing peace and security to the nation for a future generations.
Rather, it is the triumph of Taliban forces, the same entity the U.S. entered the country two decades ago to defeat along with Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda.
Twenty years, thousands of lives and $2 trillion later, and the mightiest power in human history is set to watch the backwater warlords it chased around celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 in control of Kabul and the now abandoned $2 billion U.S. embassy.
The rout of the Afghan army, and the American inability or unwillingness to intervene with air strikes, caught Biden, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies off guard. The U.S. spends $60 billion a year on intelligence and more than $700 billion on defense.
This isn’t really the failure of the Afghan forces, nor is it the triumph for the insurrectionist Taliban. It is a catastrophic failure of American military leadership, bipartisan foreign policy (including President Joe Biden and GOP neoconservatives) and a national security establishment that must bear responsibility for this unmitigated disaster.
The disaster is evident in the chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport, the Saigon-like helicopter evacuation of the American embassy and the fate left to Afghan women and girls and those who worked for the U.S. during the 20-year war.
The U.S. retreat and disastrous withdrawal is demoralizing end for all the American blood poured out on the cruel mountainsides of the country, the tens of thousands of broken bodies and shattered psyches trying to survive another day in the shadow of the horror of the war that has followed them home.
Now more troops are headed back, troops needed to ensure the safety of the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and Afghan allies, a déjà vu re-enactment of the final catastrophic failure of American involvement in Vietnam.
American sons and daughters (and their families, too) have paid a toll for this war. Meanwhile the politicians, bureaucrats and generals who presided over what has apparently been 20 of tragic waste remain either in power or enjoying their power, pensions and retirements.
Biden said Monday “the buck stops” with him but sought more to blame the Trump administration and the Afghan military, which fizzled after the U.S. cutoff air support.
When is the establishment that includes the military, intelligence agencies, politicians and diplomatic regimes responsible for this all time egregious error going to face one single consequence?
It is the same bipartisan political establishment that avoided active service in Vietnam and has long favored other wars and conflicts — including in Iraq — but rarely faces the consequences.
Those are left to mostly working class American soldiers and now the women, girls and other Afghans on the ground in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.