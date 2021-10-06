Newspapers — especially community newspapers — are alive and well. We chronicle the lives and times of our neighbors and keep a close eye on the government. In addition to our print products, we maintain an up-to-date website to serve the public.
This week is National Newspaper Week, from Oct. 3 through 9, and newspapers are encouraged to promote themselves. Frankly, we don’t do a really good job of self-promotion — not nearly as good as television, probably because we don’t try as hard. We’re generally too busy meeting the next deadline.
Yet we’re convinced we have great reason to be proud. We inform the public on important local news and serve as sentinels on the public’s behalf. Although we may not be as immediate as television, the race is not always to the swift. Television can give you snapshots and sound bites, but we can give you the big picture — and you can always go back and check the details at your convenience.
With our website and burgeoning presence on social media, we can give you a bit of the swift as well.
The theme for this 81st annual commemoration is “Community Forum.” It pairs nicely with our company’s motto, which is “Your community connection.”
Thomas Jefferson once said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Of course, we need both, and we need to know our roles. Part of ours is to hold elected officials accountable for their words and actions.
That’s what we hope our readers grasp, in our print editions and online. Real stories, real journalism, real work, real deadlines, real honesty, real facts and real changes, often in the face of real threats to our business.
Indeed, the job of newspapers in America, in thousands of communities like ours, has never been more challenging — or more challenged. Rollie Atkinson of Sonoma West Publishers in California reminds us, “Once upon a time, newspaper circulation grew faster than the country’s population. … But since the 1980s, it has been on a steady and worsening decline. At the same time, newspapers remain the top choice for people seeking real news and reliable information.”
Atkinson cites a recent poll that found more than half of Americans still subscribe or pay for newspapers or access to their websites. Only 11 percent of the survey’s respondents said the internet was their primary news source. “Newspapers have survived the advent of radio and broadcast TV,” he says. “but the threat of 24/7 internet-delivered media, commercials and amusement is disrupting the very reality for which newspapers were first invented. More and more people can’t tell the difference between real news and fake news. … But no amount of tweets will protect the public’s right to know or watchdog our government.”
So what’s the future for newspapers when people these days, especially younger ones, think real news should be free and magically appear on their smartphones? This is a business that has had to change with the times and will continue to do so.
So even if newspapers as we have come to know them evolve into something different in the coming decades, keeping the content trustworthy and reliable will remain the hallmark.
In many ways, local newspapers are the last refuge of unfiltered America. At The Star Democrat, we realize we are important to our community. With your continued cooperation, we make a difference. So celebrate that with us by supporting and enjoying this newspaper.
