Another day, another round of COVID pronouncements. The CDC announced Friday that aggressive variants of the virus are emerging regardless of vaccination status. New York City said Tuesday it is requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining and indoor concerts. Vaccine passports are being adopted in Europe. Pakistan has actually turned off smartphone SIM cards and internet access for the unvaccinated.
Reasonable people (many, if not most of us) understand the situation is as dynamic and complex as it ever was, and being reasonable by nature, we would certainly entertain common sense adjustments to best practices for how communities should behave.
Reasonable people recognize the role of “science” in the complex and evolving dynamic of the COVID outbreak as the word’s the dictionary definition: “science: knowledge or a system of knowledge covering general truths or the operation of general laws especially as obtained and tested through scientific method.”
They also see “science” in the COVID situation as “a system or method reconciling practical ends with scientific laws.”
The “trust the science” advocates are challenged by some of their arrogant and politically motivated responses to the changing coronavirus landscape.
One problem is that we are in an extended period of the state of not knowing. We do not know the overall efficacy of vaccines (the CDC just told us so), we do not know the long term effects of vaccines (we are still in the short term, how could we?), and we do not know what variants will emerge and why.
Because of this acute lack of knowledge, it is difficult to castigate everyone who questions policies or approaches as ignorant and purveyors of misinformation. We see focuses on COVID increases in certain states but not others based on the partisan stripes of the governor. We see it in the chastising some of the unvaccinated but not others based on perceptions of who they voted for in the 2020 presidential election.
There is no body of the “the state of knowing” type of science available, so let’s focus on the “scientific method” and “practical ends” kinds of science.
Our nation and our world deserves transparency and steady, methodical leadership, benefiting from thorough technical advice.
Instead, if recent experience is any predictor, we are in for more dictates, more condescension and a total vacuum of any ownership of mistakes and incorrect pronouncements.
We can not expect a recognition of the series of diametrically different pronouncements (e.g. masks do not work, masks do work) we have been subjected to from the onset of the outbreak, nor can we expect a glimmer of understanding about why many reasonable, responsible people would dare question figureheads and talking heads such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“Trust” is not part of science or the scientific method. Asking or demanding reasonable people to blindly “trust the science” rather than demonstrating to them an adherence to sound scientific processes destroys the credibility of the leaders and scientists.
