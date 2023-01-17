The new House Republican majority this week kicked off its reign with not only a lie but one that makes a mockery of the party’s posturing on both law enforcement and fiscal prudence. The party’s move to repeal most of the $80 billion in added funding that the former Democratic Congress approved for the IRS is predicated on a repeatedly debunked false claim: that the funding is being used to hire “87,000 new agents to target American working-class families,” as Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri said Monday — demonstrably twisting the truth in his first act as the likely House Ways and Means chairman.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.