The new House Republican majority this week kicked off its reign with not only a lie but one that makes a mockery of the party’s posturing on both law enforcement and fiscal prudence. The party’s move to repeal most of the $80 billion in added funding that the former Democratic Congress approved for the IRS is predicated on a repeatedly debunked false claim: that the funding is being used to hire “87,000 new agents to target American working-class families,” as Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri said Monday — demonstrably twisting the truth in his first act as the likely House Ways and Means chairman.
In fact, most of those hires aren’t auditors at all but Internal Revenue Service employees in other jobs, and they are being brought in largely to replace retiring workers over the next 10 years. To the far more modest extent that auditing services are being beefed up, the purpose is specifically to audit corporate and high-end accounts (filers with incomes over $400,000) to uncover people improperly dodging their tax bills — not regular Americans, as the GOP keeps falsely claiming.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that this stronger high-end tax enforcement could ultimately add more than $200 billion to the Treasury over a decade, making the $80 billion budget hike a bargain. Yet, as its very first order of business Monday, the self-proclaimed party of fiscal responsibility and law-and-order voted to repeal that budget hike, to ensure that the wealthy can continue withholding hundreds of billions of dollars they owe to the country.
This is going to be a long two years.
Republican hostility toward the IRS is among the most irrational aspects of the anti-tax extremism that began infecting the party in the Reagan era and reached its crescendo in the Tea Party era. Beginning around 2013, Tea Party opposition was driven partly by explosive allegations among conservatives that the Obama administration was improperly targeting conservative nonprofit organizations with extra scrutiny — a claim that a subsequent investigation during the Trump administration found to be baseless.
More broadly, Republicans have been deliberately chipping at IRS resources for years, forcing the agency to reduce the number and scope of its audits. Whatever the GOP says about protecting hard-working American families, the real-world impact has been to help corporations and wealthy taxpayers avoid tax scrutiny, since those audits are by definition the most complex and expensive.
The House Republicans’ $70 million proposed cut to the IRS has no chance of actually happening since Democrats still hold the Senate and the White House. It is purely a performative move by the new rulers in the House. But Americans should listen to what the GOP is confirming about itself: The party that has long protected the rich and opposed taxes is now openly trying to protect rich tax cheats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.