As summer draws to a close, parents, kids and teachers everywhere are beginning the cycle of mourning the demise of summer.
As part of the annual educational cycle, boards of education are meeting with more frequency and intensity.
Discussions about schooling are focusing on how much like normal the return to school is going to be, including mask mandates and other COVID-related policies. Other common topics of discussion and debate are critical race theory and equity measures.
Almost entirely absent from the current conversation is what kind of school kids should be going back to for the new semester.
A fundamental re-examination of the entire system is long overdue, even before the pandemic.
Our society just paid dearly through many months of pandemic protocols to learn about virtual learning, asynchronous work, non-traditional learning situations and other educational lessons.
Why on earth are we going to pass on this opportunity to rethink what we do, trying to shoehorn everyone in to a one size fits all solution?
Would some students benefit from learning virtually? What about students that would thrive in a smaller setting?
Are kids getting enough exercise and downtime during the day? Are we pushing kids too hard to master the wrong things?
Are public schools the only avenue that can educate kids? What about private or charter schools? What about smaller learning co-operatives?
Could a smaller school with a smaller class balance out some specific disadvantages some children must work through?
How do all the security measures in response to fears of mass shootings impact the learning and teaching environments?
The schools are full of children who in many ways are the same, but all of whom are also different and unique who each learn best in their own way. We have institutional and cultural inclinations to shoehorn those students into specific categories. We have to recognize that some of the greatest minds and thinkers in human history did not do well in traditional schools.
Our schools are full of teachers and staff pouring their hearts out for these children, many of whom have unbelievably few advantages going for them in their lives. They also may be able to thrive in more flexible learning environments.
COVID taught us that education can and must go on even if it looks different than we are accustomed to by decades of practice.
It’s folly to return to the old way of doing things without finding what might work better.
We must look past what we’re accustomed to, and try to see what will be best for the kids themselves.
