What happens behind closed doors when officials are meeting unlawfully has long been a concern of this newspaper, particularly because of how rare it is for those officials to face serious consequences for breaking the law. In Oklahoma, a journalist got lots more than he bargained for after deliberately leaving behind a recorder in a public meeting to verify that officials weren’t following the state’s open-meetings law. The more-than three-hour recording included talk of lynching Blacks and discussion of ways to contact hit men to kill and bury the journalist.

