During the holiday season, many generous Marylanders make tax-deductible donations to charities to help those in need. However, there are a growing number of scam artists who take advantage of kind-hearted donors and pose as charities to pocket the money for themselves.
Consumers need to be on the lookout to ensure their dollars are going to the intended cause. A few precautions and little research can help.
“There are Marylanders across the state who depend on the generosity of donors for basic needs,” said Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith. “And while we are grateful to our reputable charities, we urge our citizens to be on alert for scam artists who take advantage of unsuspecting donors.”
Wobensmith warned donors to avoid common mistakes and red flags such as lack of information for unknown charities.
Reputable charities should readily answer questions. Don’t fall victim to charities that promise to follow up or send information after you give a donation, he said. Verify the charity is authentic before you give.
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh also advised consumers to be vigilant and donate wisely.
“We are committed to connecting Maryland’s donors with tools and tips on how to give wisely,” Frosh said. “Maryland is home to a number of nonprofit organizations worthy of your generous donation.”
The Attorney General’s office offered the following tips on how to avoid a charity scam:
• Do some research before giving.
• Beware of social media sites that promote charitable organizations.
• If a telemarketer calls asking for a donation by phone, ask questions first and request additional information by email or mail.
• Pay close attention to the name and logo, and make sure that the charity you are donating to is the one you intended to give to.
Together with the Attorney General’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office works to ensure that charitable contributions go to qualified charitable organizations and are used for their intended purpose. The Maryland Secretary of State registers and regulates charitable organizations and their professional solicitors who operate in Maryland.
Donors can check with the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office at 410-974-5521 or at http://sos.maryland.gov/charity/pages/searchcharity.aspx to be sure the charity is registered. And it’s always good to know what percentage of your donation goes to the charity’s mission as opposed to administrative costs and fundraising.
If you think that you have been a victim of a charity fraud or scam, contact the Office of the Secretary of State, Charities and Legal Services Division by email at DLInvestigations_SOS@maryland.gov or by telephone at 410-974-5534.
