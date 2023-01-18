Echoes of “well, well, well” are emanating from the political Right at this week’s news: The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to investigate possibly mishandled classified documents found in a Washington office that Joe Biden once occupied. To hear them tell it, this somehow exonerates former President Donald Trump for his own classified-documents scandal.
Not so fast. The probe of the Biden documents is fully justified, but even a cursory look at the facts failed to justify any conservative schadenfreude over Biden’s embarrassment. And Biden’s cooperative response to the probe provides a primer on how responsible leaders are supposed to behave when facing legal questions. The contrast with his lawless predecessor is striking.
Attorneys for Biden found about 10 classified documents in a locked closet of an office Biden used after he left the Obama administration but before he became president. The documents — which the government didn’t even know were missing — were discovered Nov. 2 as the office was being packed up. Biden’s attorneys immediately notified the White House counsel’s office, which notified the National Archives, which took possession of the documents the next morning. Unlike in Trump’s case, the contents reportedly don’t involve nuclear secrets.
The White House confirmed Thursday that Biden aides subsequently found additional documents at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.
“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden ...?” Trump gloated on social media this week. The short answer is: Agents didn’t have to, because unlike Trump, Biden has been up front and cooperative about what clearly was a bungled handling of documents.
Contrast that to what Trump and his allies have been trying to minimize since last year: Trump took hundreds of documents — including highly sensitive classified ones involving nuclear secrets — from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort when he left the presidency. Unlike Biden, Trump didn’t approach the National Archives to inform them of what he had; the Archives discovered there were missing documents and asked for them back. Trump’s people stalled and obfuscated for months, so that the government finally had to get a subpoena for the records.
Trump’s people responded to the subpoena by turning over a few dozen documents, claiming that was all of it, but the Archives knew others were still missing. Faced with Trump’s continuing refusal to give back what wasn’t his, the government ultimately had to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, where it found another 100-plus classified documents, many in unsecure locations.
Trump, instead of cooperating with the resulting investigation as Biden is doing, has continued to allege he was the victim of an unprovoked “raid.” He and his Republican enablers clearly still believe that even as ex-president, he is above the law. The fact that the current president is making no such claim speaks volumes about both of them — and about their respective parties.
