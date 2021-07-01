The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and immediately released him from prison on June 30 to return to his suburban Philadelphia estate.
Cosby’s appeal was over whether a previous prosecutor had promised not to press criminal charges against the comedian and actor over an alleged 2004 sexual assault.
A new prosecutor ended up charging and convicting in Cosby in 2018 on the same charge aided by a civil deposition.
The surreal Cosby ruling is upsetting and numbing for the 60 women who accused the actor of sexual assaults over multiple decades. A number of them also claim Cosby drugged them.
For many, the ruling and Cosby’s release unfortunately confirms their worst fears about the American justice system.
Cosby’s 2018 conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement which aimed to get more women to come forward when they face sexual harassment or sexually assaulted.
That victory has turned into a lasting and discouraging defeat.
Women always have to do a cost-benefit analysis of whether or not to come forward when they have been mistreated, harassed or are subject to sexual violence and rape. Even with all our collective wokeness and virtue signaling, women still have to grapple with whether they will be believed, how coming forward will impact their own reputations, relationship and carriers — and whether the system will be on the their side.
Cosby’s resounding legal win sends a resounding message to women across the country. The bottom line is hard to avoid.
It will discourage women and girls facing unacceptable, disparaging and sometimes criminal treatment at work, school or in other settings from coming forward.
For others, Cosby’s release is a full-force display of how money, celebrity and socio-economic class works in the legal system.
Short answer of many will be that money works very well in our courts.
Cosby’s celebrity wealth has afforded him teams of defense attorneys throughout the various accusations, civil and criminal hearings. They were able to craft a legal appeal to overturn the sexual assault conviction and have the Pennsylvania judges immediately release Cosby from prison.
At the other end of the economic and justice scale, plenty of poor defendants often lack strong legal representation and do not have the financial means to hire private attorneys — let alone ones who can keep appealing up the judicial ladder.
Public defenders are often overworked and understaffed. Pro bono groups do help some defendants but the system is skewed in favor of the wealthy and connected — and against the poor.
The Cosby case shows that — including to all the folks sitting in prison on drug charges and other nonviolent charges.
Without getting into the legal weeds of the decision, we need a serious look at the undue influence wealth plays throughout the legal system and statute of limitations laws which can end up protecting predators and other criminals.
Right now, there is not much justice in the justice system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.